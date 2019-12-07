PHOTOS: Santa poses with pets of all kinds, no matter how much fur or scales they have

The Williams lake Veterinarian Hospital was a hub of activity Saturday morning as dozens of lakecity pet owners turned out for the annual Pet Photos with Santa BC SPCA Fundraiser.
These fun fur-family photos are taken by none other than Williams Lake City Councillor Craig Smith who owns and operates Aboutface Photography. Smith said 2019 marks a full decade of him taking photos for this event something he is more than happy to do to support all the good work the BC SPCA does year-round.
On Saturday, Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Smith said he would be taking photos of pets and people from across the lakecity and beyond. Normally he said they average out at about 120 animals each year ranging from snakes, bunnies, cats and lots of dogs and animals like horses, cows, sheep, a goat and even birds.
“Pretty well anything that would come to a vet hospital we’ve photographed at one time or another,” Smith said.
Smith doesn’t set the prices on photos but said the first photo costs $15 and every one after that is $10, with all proceeds going directly to the BC SPCA. Normally he said they tend to raise somewhere between $1,200 to $1,500 each year.
“It’s important to support the SPCA all year round. Unfortunately, it’s a lot like the foodbank where people start thinking about stuff like that during the holidays and not during the other nine months of the year,” Smith said. “The SPCA does a lot of work in Williams Lake for the animals that are neglected or abandoned. They are an amazing organization.”
Pet Photos with Santa is essentially a steady lineup for six hours, Smith said, so he encourages anyone who wants to come to not wait until later, as there is no real downtime.
patrick.davies@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter