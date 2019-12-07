PHOTOS: Santa poses with pets of all kinds, no matter how much fur or scales they have

Dogs Kali (from left) Jack and Diesel for a photo with their family the Iversons Keith (from left), Paige, Ella and Michelle along with Santa Claus. The Iverson family has been attending Pet Photos with Santa for the last eight years ever since they used it to announce the birth of their daughter, Ella. (Patrick Davies-Williams Lake Tribune). Santa Claus smiles as he holds Monty and Medussa the ball pythons, who belong to Alyza and Cathy Arseneault, at the annual Pet Pictures with Santa. (Patrick Davies-Williams Lake Tribune) Fish the cat waits patiently in his cage to be taken out and given to Santa at the Williams Lake Veterinarian Hospital Saturday morning. (Patrick Davies-Williams Lake Tribune) Santa smiles widely with Fish and Jimmy the cats and little Ruckie the dog in his arms while Darby patiently sits between his legs at the annual Pet Pictures with Santa at the Williams Lake Veterinarian Hospital. (Patrick Davies-Williams Lake Tribune) Darby the dog pants after a photo session with Santa on Saturday morning. (Patrick Davies- Williams Lake Tribune) Dogs Kali (from left) Jack and Diesel for a photo with their family the Iversons Keith (from left), Paige, Ella and Michelle along with Santa Claus. The Iverson family has been attending Pet Photos with Santa for the last eight years ever since they used it to announce the birth of their daughter, Ella. (Patrick Davies-Williams Lake Tribune) Santa Claus laughs as he holds Monty the ball python while his fellow python Medussa slithers up his sleeve looking for warmth. (Patrick Davies-Williams Lake Tribune) Medusa the yellow bo python slides around her owner Alyza Arseneault’s back after a photo session with Santa. (Patrick Davies- Williams Lake Tribune) Craig Smith welcomes a new couple to his makeshift photo studio at the Williams Lake Veterinarian Hospital Saturday morning. (Patrick Davies- Williams Lake Tribune)

The Williams lake Veterinarian Hospital was a hub of activity Saturday morning as dozens of lakecity pet owners turned out for the annual Pet Photos with Santa BC SPCA Fundraiser.

These fun fur-family photos are taken by none other than Williams Lake City Councillor Craig Smith who owns and operates Aboutface Photography. Smith said 2019 marks a full decade of him taking photos for this event something he is more than happy to do to support all the good work the BC SPCA does year-round.

On Saturday, Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Smith said he would be taking photos of pets and people from across the lakecity and beyond. Normally he said they average out at about 120 animals each year ranging from snakes, bunnies, cats and lots of dogs and animals like horses, cows, sheep, a goat and even birds.

“Pretty well anything that would come to a vet hospital we’ve photographed at one time or another,” Smith said.

Smith doesn’t set the prices on photos but said the first photo costs $15 and every one after that is $10, with all proceeds going directly to the BC SPCA. Normally he said they tend to raise somewhere between $1,200 to $1,500 each year.

“It’s important to support the SPCA all year round. Unfortunately, it’s a lot like the foodbank where people start thinking about stuff like that during the holidays and not during the other nine months of the year,” Smith said. “The SPCA does a lot of work in Williams Lake for the animals that are neglected or abandoned. They are an amazing organization.”

Pet Photos with Santa is essentially a steady lineup for six hours, Smith said, so he encourages anyone who wants to come to not wait until later, as there is no real downtime.



