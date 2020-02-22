PHOTOS: Sacred Heart Science Fair an educational, fun time

Fabio Cazares demonstrates his Rocket Coca Cola project outside of Sacred Heart Catholic School. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Clinton Webb was one of close to 20 judges who volunteered their eyes and experience to the Sacred Heart Science Fair. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Peyton Stobie describes his project based on the lungs to retired teacher and science fair judge Jenni Bazan in Sacred Heart Catholic School’s Gymnasium. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Allyson David did a science project on Coloured Pencils for the Sacred heart Science Fair. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Grade 7 student Hailey Sherlock did a Science Project called Sweet Tooth which aimed to discover which flavour of candy, based on colour, were people’s favourite. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
James Moyes (from left) looks on as Williams Lake RCMP Inspector Jeff Pelley listens to Jakob Shelter describe his science fair project to him. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Millie Nohr and Keiva Peterson did a science project called Peachy Liquids to discover which liquid a piece of candy would dissolve in the fastest, with the answer turning out to be Sprite. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Lily Fraser demonstrates the property of cohesion by pouring water from one beaker to another using a string to direct the flow of liquid. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Fabio Cazares demonstrates his Rocket Coca Cola project outside of Sacred Heart Catholic School. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Fabio Cazares demonstrates his Rocket Coca Cola project outside of Sacred Heart Catholic School. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Linden Pinette did a science project called Lite Me Up which studied ways electrolytes can hold and electrical current. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
A wide range of talent was on display at the Sacred Heart Science Fair on Wednesday, Feb. 19. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Sacred Heart Catholic School’s gymnasium was abuzz with excitement on Wednesday, Feb. 19 for their annual Sacred Heart Science Fair.

All told over 40 students, working alone and in pairs, crowded the gym with science projects ready to be judged by around 20 members of the Williams Lake community such as Carol Ann Taphorn to Williams Lake RCMP Inspector Jeff Pelley. Projects were as creative as they were varied with understandings of chemistry, biology, psychology, botany and more all on display.

For Sacred Heart’s principal, Vanessa Fer, seeing how excited her students were at the prospect of sharing their knowledge with adults and one another was heartwarming to see. Fer said that, as with previous years, every student from Grades 4 to 7 have taken part in the science fair and have put about four weeks of in-class and after school work into their projects. This year she was also particularly happy they had a few more judges than usual and that they came from all parts of the City of Williams Lake.

She herself said she wasn’t able to go down an aisle of projects without at least one student asking her if she wanted to learn how their project worked. Some of her students, Fer said, are already thinking about where they can go next with their projects and ideas, which is what this fair was all about.

“At our school, we very much strive to help all of our students reach their fullest potential and we are fortunate to have the staff and parent support in place (to make that happen) and keep growing with all this loveliness,” Fer said.

One of the students taking part in the science fair was Hailey Sherlock, a Grade 7 student who said she likes science a lot. She came in third place at last year’s science fair and made it to the regional science fair, where she again came in third place along with her friend, Aubriegh Gentles. Last year, together with Gentles, she did a project on chocolate and this year she decided to do one on people’s favourite candy.

“It’s basically testing to see what people’s preference of candy is (based on colour and taste,)” Sherlock said.

To gather data Sherlock surveyed two groups of people, those under the age of 18 and those over the age of 18, and asked them to pick their favourite candy based on colour. Sherlock went in assuming those under 18 would pick red-coloured candy due to its flavour while those over 18 would be more likely to pick black candy because, as humans get older, they have less taste buds.

Read More: New indoor treehouse delights Sacred Heart Preschoolers

“I had to collect the data very carefully because if I didn’t I’d get my charts wrong because there were so many parts of the project that were tricky to record. I ended up making the observation chart three times because I kept on doing it wrong,” Sherlock giggled.

One issue she ran into was the colours of different candies didn’t always match the flavours, as red could be both strawberry or cherry, for example.

Despite these issues, she said it was super fun, even if finding children to test was easier than adults while at school. Her test group was made up of 30 different students and 30 different adults while she used candies like jube jubes, jelly beans and Skittles.

In the end, Sherlock said she learned that red-flavoured candy was the favourite for adults and children while black is the least favourite for children and yellow is the least liked for adults. With both groups’ results pooled together, Sherlock found red is the overall favourite while yellow is the least favourite.

In her opinion, doing science projects like this are super fun and fills people with confidence and a chance to meet some cool people.

One of the lead judges for the science fair was Clinton Webb, a land and resource specialist for the forests ministry, who has been a judge at the fair six times to date. Webb feels it’s an important opportunity for kids to try their hand at science topic that interests them and develops the discipline required to meet their project’s deadline.

In addition to getting to coming up with the idea for their own projects and getting to develop them, Webb feels it’s important they then have to explain the project to judges one on one. The main thing the judges look for is enthusiasm and signs that the children completed the project on their own, Webb said, by looking for things like spelling mistakes.

“Science reinforces, for children, the importance of basing their ideas and opinions on information. It’s not just taking other people’s word for what is going on in the world, it’s them investigating for themselves and coming to their own conclusions.”


patrick.davies@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ScienceWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: Youth Discovers the Trades gives students a vision for their future

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Sacred Heart Science Fair an educational, fun time

All told over 40 students, working alone and in pairs, crowded the gym with science projects

100 Women Who Care’s next meeting March 4 in lakecity

Donating to local charities and organizations is an important part of lakecity culture

PHOTOS: Youth Discovers the Trades gives students a vision for their future

This event gave 80 Grade 7 students from Columneetza the chance to experience five different trades

Young female Williams Lake hockey players grow Canada’s game through mentorship

Peewee Female Timberwolves mentor Novice house players

Quesnel RCMP still searching for Darryl Leblanc Jr.

Leblanc was last seen Dec. 30, 2019, and police are asking for the public’s help in locating him

VIDEO: B.C. senior recalls ‘crazy’ wartime decision to grab bear cub from den

Henry Martens – now 96 – says he was lucky to be alive after youthful decision to enter a bear’s den

B.C., Ottawa sign sweeping 30-year deal for northern caribou habitat

West Moberly, Saulteau co-manage new protection on two million acres

Eyes on police after Trudeau orders blockades torn down, injunctions enforced

The RCMP in B.C. have sent a letter to the traditional leaders of the Wet’suwet’en Nation

B.C. massage therapist suspended following allegations of sexual misconduct

While suspended, Leonard Krekic is not entitled to practice as an RMT in B.C.

Cheapest in B.C.: Penticton gas prices dip below $1 per litre

Two stores in Penticton have gas below a dollar.

Loans or gifts? Judge rules woman must pay B.C. man back $7K

B.C. judge rules that woman must pay back more than $7,000 in advanced funds to man

VIDEO: Outpouring of worldwide support for bullied Australian boy

Australian actor Hugh Jackman said ‘you are stronger than you know, mate’

‘A horror show:’ Ex-employee shares experience at problematic Chilliwack seniors’ home

Workers are paid below industry standard at all Retirement Concepts facilities

Forest industry protests northern B.C. caribou protection deal

B.C. Mining Association supports federal-Indigenous plan

Most Read