PHOTOS: Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 celebrates Scottish bard Robbie Burns

Famed Scottish poet Robbie Burns was celebrated once again at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 in Williams Lake on Jan. 21, 2023.

The in-person event offered a multi-course meal, as usual, bag pipes, singers, and a lot of Scottish poetry and celebration.

There was also the first Robbie Burns night toasting of the new King Charles III for the local Legion.

While the usual suspect on bagpipes Doug White, still managed to perform in support of piper Jess Cameron of Quesnel, it was Cameron who performed an impressive solo to finish off the piping.

White, however, did recount how he had played at King George IV’s funeral in 1952, when White had been stationed in Germany after the war. When his regiment heard the king had passed, they left for England and arrived in time to play at the funeral. He recently played at Queen Elizabeth II’s memorial in Williams Lake as well.

