Doug White has been playing the pipes for over 70 years now and performed two lively songs at Robbie Burns Night.

Photos: Robbie Burns Night celebrates Scottish pride in style at Legion

This lakecity tradition is alive and well

The spirit of Scotland and her favourite son Robert ‘Robbie’ Burns was alive at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 Saturday.

Robbie Burns Night is an annual tradition celebrated by both the Legion here in lakecity and hundreds of other groups across the world. Honouring both the traditions and heritage that many Scottish families and Scottish enthusiasts hold dear, it’s centered around the memory of the 18th century poet Robbie Burns.

Considered by many to be a symbol of pure Scotland, Burns was a celebrated young poet in his day accredited with the writing or recording of many classic Scottish poems and songs. His humorous and vigorously lived 37 years of life have left such an impact that 200 years after his birth his birthday is still celebrated around the world.

In Williams Lake, this consisted of the time honoured tradition of gathering at the Legion for some good traditional Scottish food, the sweet taste of a shot of Drambuie and a night of music and poetry. Sold out at the door the night was well attended by young and old from hereditary Scots to those with a passion for the culture.

As dinner progressed the Cariboo Chilcotin Youth Fiddle Society regaled the gathering with traditional Celtic tunes, with some even singing along to the melodies. The poetry of Burns was read throughout, as was the classic Toast to the Lassies and the rebuttal Toast to the Laddies.

As with every year, the Williams Lake Pipe Band was in rare form as they played the unmistakably Scottish bagpipes and drums. Even longtime piper of some 70 years and the aficionado of all things Scottish, Ian Douglas ‘Doug’ White, brought his pipes out for a few songs.

Read More: Royal Canadian Legion gearing up for Robbie Burns Night

White is a veteran of one of the British Army’s Highland regiments and played his pipes at the funeral of King George VI, though he started playing the pipes long before he joined the army. At 88 years old White has been playing the pipes for more than 70 years.

Playing the pipes, at both Robbie Burns Night and other events over the years, has given the Edinburgh native a “big” set of lungs and has kept him healthy and hale. The event is not only a chance for him to show off his heritage but also a way to support his partner.

“One of the big things is my dear lady Vivian (MacNeil) and she is right into anything Scottish and I’ve been with her 10 years now,” White mused.

“Though I’ve been doing this long before we got together. I always liked this stuff, eh, the Scottish stuff.”

He believes that at this point for many in the community Robbie Burns Night is a tradition and akin to a holiday like Christmas they look forward to every year. Part of this, White attributes, is the influence the Scottish have had over the development of Canada from her first Prime Minister Sir John A. MacDonald to the first non-native man to cross the North American continent, Alexander Mackenzie.

“So much depended on the Scots, you know, that roving nature, wanting to see something different,” White said.

When asked if he would play the pipes again next year, White’s answer was a firm yes as “I’m still here, I’m still breathing, still kicking.”

Read More: Haggis tops menu for annual Robbie Burns Night

Barring any health concerns, come next year White will proudly celebrate his and Canada’s shared heritage.


patrick.davies@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Members of the Williams Lake Pipe Band partake in the buffet style dinnner served at the Legion for Robbie Burns Night. (Photo by Patrick Davies)

A portrait of the man himself, Robbie Burns said to have fathered some 12 children by five women in his lifetime, whose descendants now number close to 600. (Photo by Patrick Davies)

Celton Requarth (from left) and his brother Camlen pose in their kilts alongside their friend Avery Lees. (Photo by Patrick Davies)

Old school meets new as Paighton Bings the newest member of the Williams Lake Pipe Band performs alongside veteran piper John Visentin. (Photo by Patrick Davies)

The Williams Lake Pipe Band are paid in shots of drambuie and non-alholic shooters. (Photo by Patrick Davies)

Previous story
Photos: Freezin’ For a Reason despite frigid temperatures

Just Posted

Photos: Robbie Burns Night celebrates Scottish pride in style at Legion

This lakecity tradition is alive and well

Local businesswomen to offer more retail options downtown

They join a growing number of female Williams Lake entrepreneurs

Photos: Freezin’ For a Reason despite frigid temperatures

Over 60 swimmers took the plunge

COLUMNS: The downside of being more efficient

Some recent articles about a number of technical improvements in the logging… Continue reading

Weather Update: Sky expected to stay overcast throughout the weekend

No snow is expected until Thursday

‘It just happened’: B.C. woman celebrates her 100th birthday

While sporting a party hat reading ‘eternal youth,’ Elizabeth Viens said there’s no trick to living a long life

Quebec chef takes gold at Canadian Culinary Championships

Yannick LaSalle won the best dish at the Grand Finale held in Kelowna

Roussel, Virtanen lead Canucks to 5-1 win over Avalanche

Vancouver moves into final wild-card playoff spot

Auditor General of Canada Mike Ferguson has died from cancer

Michael Ferguson was appointed to the role in November 2011

Ontario police seize stolen ‘MR SEXY’ license plates found on Maserati

The Maserati was being driven by a 17-year-old, who police say was speeding

VIDEO: We must save our wetlands to save humanity, B.C. activist says

For World Wetlands Day, Ted Lightfoot created a weatherproof mural of an orca

New Brunswick village inundated with calls after offering land for a loonie

The town announced in November that it would offer the deal on 16 plots of land

Integrating cultural practices helps in recovery of Indigenous women: B.C. study

UBC study included treatment for women of weekly circles or group activities led by an elder

$500,000 Lotto Max prize sold in Fort Nelson, B.C.

The jackpot of $26.6 million was won in Quebec

Most Read