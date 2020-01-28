PHOTOS: Robbie Burns Night celebrates lakecity’s Scottish heritage

Declan Earnshaw made his official debut as a member of the Williams Lake Pipe Band on Saturday during the celebrations at Robbie Burns night. (Patrick Davies photo- Williams Lake Tribune) The evening’s feast was cooked and served by volunteers including Douglas Bailey (from left), George Broomfield and Bob Peats. (Patrick Davies photo- Williams Lake Tribune) Vivian MacNeil (from left) smiles with her family Callum Lees, Camlen Requarth, Avery Lees, Celton Requarth and Mark Lees, who all wore their familial Scottish kilts in honour of Robbie Burns Night and the celebration. (Patrick Davies photo- Williams Lake Tribune) The Cariboo Chilcotin Youth Fiddle Society returned to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 on Saturday, Jan. 25 to provide quality Celtic fiddle music for attendees of Robbie Burns Night to enjoy. (Patrick Davies photo- Williams Lake Tribune) The Cariboo Chilcotin Youth Fiddle Society returned to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 on Saturday, Jan. 25 to provide quality Celtic fiddle music for attendees of Robbie Burns Night to enjoy. (Patrick Davies photo- Williams Lake Tribune) The Cariboo Chilcotin Youth Fiddle Society returned to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 on Saturday, Jan. 25 to provide quality Celtic fiddle music for attendees of Robbie Burns Night to enjoy. (Patrick Davies photo- Williams Lake Tribune) The Cariboo Chilcotin Youth Fiddle Society returned to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 on Saturday, Jan. 25 to provide quality Celtic fiddle music for attendees of Robbie Burns Night to enjoy. (Patrick Davies photo- Williams Lake Tribune) Declan Earnshaw made his official debut as a member of the Williams Lake Pipe Band on Saturday during the celebrations at Robbie Burns night. (Patrick Davies photo- Williams Lake Tribune) Declan Earnshaw made his official debut as a member of the Williams Lake Pipe Band on Saturday during the celebrations at Robbie Burns night. (Patrick Davies photo- Williams Lake Tribune) Declan Earnshaw made his official debut as a member of the Williams Lake Pipe Band on Saturday during the celebrations at Robbie Burns night. (Patrick Davies photo- Williams Lake Tribune) The Williams Lake Pipe Band performs during 2020 Robbie Burns Night. (Patrick Davies photo- Williams Lake Tribune) The Williams Lake Pipe Band performs during 2020 Robbie Burns Night. (Patrick Davies photo- Williams Lake Tribune) Aubrey Jackson closes his eyes as he plays by memory alongside fellow Williams Lake Pipe Band Member Paighton Bings during Robbie Burns Night on Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139. (Patrick Davies photo- Williams Lake Tribune) Aubrey Jackson closes his eyes as he plays by memory alongside fellow Williams Lake Pipe Band Member Paighton Bings during Robbie Burns Night on Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139. (Patrick Davies photo- Williams Lake Tribune) The Williams Lake Pipe Band performs during 2020 Robbie Burns Night. (Patrick Davies photo- Williams Lake Tribune) Aubrey Jackson closes his eyes as he plays by memory alongside fellow Williams Lake Pipe Band Member Paighton Bings during Robbie Burns Night on Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139. (Patrick Davies photo- Williams Lake Tribune) After hiding behind Aubrey Jackson (center) Doug White accepts a shot of Drambuie from his partner Vivian MacNeil during the ‘Paying the Pipers’ Ceremony. (Patrick Davies photo- Williams Lake Tribune) The pipers enjoy their payment at the end of Robbie Burns Night. (Patrick Davies photo- Williams Lake Tribune)

The spirit of Scotland was found to be alive and well in the lakecity Saturday night as the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 celebrated Robbie Burns Night.

Held each year around the world to celebrate the life of Robert Burns, an influential Scottish poet considered by many to be the greatest Scott to ever live, this night has also become a chance to celebrate Scottish heritage. In Williams Lake, this event has been a popular one for years and draws dozens of people to the Legion for a night of good food, camaraderie, Drambuie and music.

This past Saturday was no exception to that rule with a delicious dinner of roast beef, mashed potatoes, haggis and more enjoyed by attendees young and old. After food and some drinks, the performance part of the night kicked off in style.

Read More: Aubrey Jackson embraces Scottish heritage at Robbie Burns Night this Saturday

The Cariboo Chilcotin Youth Fiddle Society performed several classic Gaelic songs showing off their skill and dedication to their craft. A few even showed off their singing voices, much to the delight of the crowd.

Throughout the night, several pillars of the Williams Lake community came up and read poetry written or inspired by Robbie Burns, or gave a summary of the man’s short but busy life. These stories were met with laughter and good cheer all around.

The Williams Lake Pipe Band meanwhile was showcasing some of its youngest members including Paighton Bings and introducing for the first time young Declan Earnshaw. While the oldest piper in the house, 89-year-old Doug White, did not join them, he closed off the night with an authentic rendition of the Star of Robbie Burns.



patrick.davies@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter