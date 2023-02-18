PHOTOS: New Canadians play on snow for their first time, at Bull Mountain in Williams Lake

Rafael Ortega, Lorena Vergara, and Mariale Orteg of Venezuela were three of the participants in the Community Connections Program. (Angelika Sellick photo) Afroj Shaikh, right, and Ahmed Mulani, two years old, both from India, were having fun on snow on Feb. 4, 2023 at Bull Mountain. (Angelika Sellick photo) Boseon Kim, right, and Sina Park, said their day at Bull Mountain was unforgettable. (Angelika Sellick photo) Cathy Dinh, right, and Paul Nguyen of Vietnam were having fun trying out cross-country skiing thanks to the Cariboo Chilcotin Partners for Literacy Community Connections Program. (Angelika Sellick photo) Fernando Correia (CCPL volunteer), Brian Kwon, Sue Correia (CCPL volunteer) Hyejun Kyung, and Kang Min Kwon were all smiles while out at Bull Mountain on Feb. 4, 2023. (Angelika Sellick photo)

Nearly 45 newcomers to the area and English as a second language (ESL) learners were able to try out some true Canadian winter fun thanks to the Cariboo Chilcotin Partners for Literacy (CCPL) on Feb. 4.

CCPL also partnered with the Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club (WLCCSC), which helped out with skis and snowshoes and some basic lessons for the group.

Sina Park, who moved to Williams Lake from Korea two months ago, said she and her daughter Boseon Kim went out for the day and had a lot of fun.

“My daughter and I wanted to experience Canadian culture,” said Park, noting it was the first time for both of them on cross-country skis.

“It’s very fun, very exciting,” she said, noting it will be an unforgettable memory for them both.

She moved to Williams Lake with her husband for his work and the couple have two more children, but just she and her daughter tried out the snow sport.

This was the second year the CCPL had partnered with the ski club to offer this opportunity for newcomers to the Cariboo, and word must have spread because from last year’s numbers of 15-20 people, the number swelled to more than double this year.

When Robin Dawes of the ski club heard they were expecting up to 45 people for the Saturday event after returning from teaching the school program at Bull Mountain, she put the call out for volunteers to help her out on Saturday morning.

By Saturday afternoon when the group was there, she had a number of helpers step up to give a hand getting the skis and snowshoes ready to go and they had a fire and could offer hot drinks to the visitors.

“It made a huge difference,” said Dawes, who praised the WLCCSC volunteers for their generosity and support.

She said everyone seemed to enjoy themselves and the participants were a pleasure to work with.

“Their enthusiasm was so completely genuine,” added Dawes.

Angelika Sellick, program coordinator of English language learning and partner-assisted learning, said it was a great day out and she was blown away by the ski club volunteers.

“It made it just that much more wonderful to have that support,” she said.

For the afternoon, people were laughing and enjoying themselves, which is a big part of what the CCPL is aiming for, with their monthly outings for newcomers and English as a second language speakers coming into the community.

Sellick said with many newcomers to the community able to get jobs right away, their organization offers a chance for these newcomers and their families to connect with places, spaces and people in a way they might otherwise not get a chance to through the Community Connections Programs.

The organization has taken groups to Biff’s Pond to try fishing, for local hikes, to Scout Island for bird watching, the the Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin, and to a potluck at the Sikh Temple, all free for participants.

These outings give the newcomers an opportunity to practice their English as well with other ESL learners.

“It’s big memories when you go to a new country like that and do something that is so different from what is done in your country,” said Sellick.

The group at Bull Mountain ranged in ages from two years old to adults, who were from Korea, India, Vietnam, Venezuela, Ukraine, France and Switzerland.

The Community Connections Program has been going since 2021, and first came in as a response to COVID, as a way to offer newcomers more outdoor and social opportunities to get to know the area when so many things were closed or unavailable.

“It’s just kept going because it’s been really successful,” explained Sellick, who also enjoys being able to bring her young children to the events.

“To get these experiences for my family is a really great opportunity,” she said of seeing people from all over the world be introduced to what our area has to offer.

The events are free for the participants and many are aimed at introducing the newcomers to opportunities they can return to on their own to enjoy for no or very little money.

To learn more contact: angelika@caribooliteracy.com

