PHOTOS: Medieval Market a crowd-pleaser once more

Shannon Zirnhelt of the Birch Bark Bakery chats with a customer at the Medieval Market on Saturday, Nov. 23. Patrick Davies photo.
Maddison Hennigar browses the wares of a vendor at the Medieval Market on Saturday, Nov. 23. Patrick Davies photo.
Maddison Hennigar browses the wares of a vendor at the Medieval Market on Saturday, Nov. 23. Patrick Davies photo.
Shannon Zirnhelt of the Birch Bark Bakery chats with customers at the Medieval Market on Saturday, Nov. 23. Patrick Davies photo.
Patrick Davies photos One of the lakecity’s newest businesses A Stitch in Time is making historical costumes for the community to wear, as Daralyn Schoenle (from left), Bethany Pannekoek and Anna Pannekoek were demonstrating on Saturday at the Medieval Market.
Husband and wife team Jodi and Rob Ballinger from 100 Mile House were at the Medieval Market to promote their business The Dandelion Bucket.
The Cariboo Potters Guild was keen to get in on the action at the Medival Market as their wares were sold by guild members Colleen Kielman and Allan Holdal. Patrick Davies photo.
Felice Trotter-Wanner of My Own Collection discusses her crystals with Joanne Kimmel at the Medieval Market. Patrick Davies photo.
One of the 105 vendors at the Medival market this year was returning vendor Erin Sage of Wanderlust and Ferie Dust. Patrick Davies photo.
Williams Lake’s own Katy Tataryn was keen to get in on the Medival market action while promoting her own business Luxarose. Patrick Davies photo.
The Brass Hatter, a steampunk-inspired vendor, was represented at its first Medival market outing by Kali Laverdiere and the Brass Hatter himself Craig Laverdiere. Patrick Davies photo.
Ian Durrel discusses the woodworking craft with James Steidle of Steidle Wood Working Co at the Medival Market. Patrick Davies photo.
Mariah Reimer and her sister Grace Reimer were once more at the Medival Market this year selling handwoven goods and their children’s book The Moth Dragon. Patrick Davies photo.
The Cariboo Chilcotin Youth Fiddle Society play on the main stage of the Medival Market Saturday evening. Patrick Davies photo.
Massimo Calabrese completes a sax solo while performing with the Cariboo Chilcotin Youth Fiddle Society on Saturday, Nov. 23.
Andrew Hutchinson, LCSS’s carpentry and shop teacher, mans the Williams Lake High School Wood Shop’s booth on Saturday, Nov. 23. Patrick Davies photo.
Quesnel based author LGA McIntyre laughs as she both seels and signs her book at the Medival Market on Saturday, Nov. 23. Patrick Davies photo.
Lake City Secondary students Kimberly French and Veronica Keats sell entry tickets at the Medieval Market on Saturday, Nov. 23. Patrick Davies photo.
The Potato House’s Mary Forbes and Joe Borsato served as the Medival Market’s traditional Santa’s helpers over the weekend. Patrick Davies photo.
The Medieval Market’s traditional Santa, Walter Hlookoff, takes a break from taking photos with children on Saturday, Nov. 23. Patrick Davies photo.

Thousands descended upon LCCS’s Williams Lake Campus this weekend for the annual and beloved Medieval Market.

Whether you love craft fairs, Christmas or just shopping local, there were almost as many reasons as vendors to check out the Medieval Market this year. With 105 total vendors, the phrase ‘there is something for everyone’ was truer than usual with baked goods, handmade jewellery and more all available for purchase.

As far as entertainment goes, the Medieval Market couldn’t be beaten with hours of musical entertainment planned on two separate stages throughout Saturday and Sunday. Local favourites like the Cariboo Chilcotin Youth Fiddle Society, Harry Jennings and Sharon Hoffman along with the Interstellar Jays, Quintet Plus and the Cariboo Mens Choir all provided jaunty tunes to shop to.

All proceeds raised from admission fees, concession and door prizes will go straight back to the students of SD27.


