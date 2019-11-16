PHOTOS: Made in the Cariboo attracts lakecity residents of all ages

The Made in the Cariboo Craft Fair attracted all sorts of people, including Aaron Bracewell and his girlfriend Randi Bueckert who watched his mother Connie Bracewell’s booth for her for a bit on Saturday. Patrick Davies photo.
Willie Dye of Brother Willie Dye’s Simply Divine Fudge chats with a customer while selling his signature fudge at the Made in the Cariboo Craft Fair. Patrick Davies photo.
Dozens crowded all three levels of the Tourism Discovery Centre Made in the Cariboo Craft Fair on Saturday, November 16. Patrick Davies photo.
Carmen Schwarz rearranges some baked goods on sale at the Made in the Cariboo Craft Fair on Saturday at the Tourism Discovery Centre. Patrick Davies photo.
Artist Neil Pinkett from Forest Grove discusses his work with Barb Scharf at the Made in the Cariboo Craft Fair hosted by the Tourism Discovery Centre. Patrick Davies photo.
Ashley Straza was one of the many vendors selling her wares at the Made in the Cariboo Craft Fair, in her case signs she started making for fun in the last year. Patrick Davies photo.
Some art by Neil Pinkett from Forest Grove on display and sale at the Made in the Cariboo Craft Fair. Patrick Davies photo.
Jane Lodgate of Plan B discusses her wares with a prospective customer at the Made in the Cariboo Craft Fair. Patrick Davies photo.
Friends Jackie Richards of A Mystic Alchemist and Melonie Bateman of Dragon Fly Stone Jewellery shared a booth together as they sold their homemade products at the Made in the Cariboo Craft Fair. Patrick Davies photo
Kim Weir of the Moonlit Gypsy discusses her products with Linda Bachman at the Made in the Cariboo Craft Fair in the Tourism Discovery Centre. Patrick Davies photo.
Some handwoven and knitted goods on sale at the Made in the Cariboo Craft Fair. Patrick Davies photo.
Kim Weir of the Moonlit Gypsy discusses how her crystal infused sprays can be beneficial to customers like Jill Fraser, seen here giving the product a sniff. Patrick Davies photo.
Members of the Cariboo Art Society including Dean Jeffries were selling their art at Made in the Cariboo Craft Fair on Saturday. Patrick Davies photo.
Dozens crowded all three levels of the Tourism Discovery Centre Made in the Cariboo Craft Fair on Saturday, November 16. Patrick Davies photo.
Tiffanie Geurtsen has been operating her own jewellery company Gypsy Dreams for the last five years now and was selling her handcrafted crystal creations at the Tourism Discovery Centre’s Made in the Cariboo Craft Fair on Saturday, November 16. Patrick Davies photo.
Leslie Lingholt and her niece Ellie Folz were selling soap and other such items from the Moss and Stone Natural Soap Company, run by Lingholt at the Tourism Discovery Centre’s Made in the Cariboo Craft Fair on Saturday, November 16. Patrick Davies photo.

The Tourism Discovery Centre was a bustling hub of activity on Saturday, Nov. 16 as lakecity locals came out in force to support the seventh annual Made in the Cariboo Craft Fair.

Held to give local artisans, crafts makers and businesses a chance to flourish, Made in the Cariboo’s main rule is that all vendors need to be from the Cariboo area and be selling only homemade products. Made in the Cariboo co-ordinator Betty Turatus said this fact makes them unique from all the other crat fairs that happen in the lakecity.

Read More: Busy month ahead for lakecity prior to Christmas season

This year they had 34 vendors spread across all three floors of the TDC, Turatus said, many of them craft fair regulars as they always have a waiting list to get in for vendors. All told she estimated that over 500 people showed up over the course of the day to browse the various wares. While it wasn’t as busy as last year, there was still steady flow of people coming in and out.

“This one is a really great craft fair and I think a lot of it is because we have so many repeat vendors,” Turatus said. “They’re all local people who make their stuff by themselves and sell the stuff by themselves.”


patrick.davies@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Spirit of live music alive and well in lakecity

Just Posted

Spirit of live music alive and well in lakecity

Singing for your supper is not a strange concept to the Ira Hayes Band

Cross country ski club eagerly awaiting start of season

“In total it probably covers about 600 to 700 metres of new trail.”

Busy month ahead for lakecity prior to Christmas season

Be sure to make room in your schedule for these exciting events

Williams Lake Hospice Society volunteers accepting donations for annual Memory Tree

Purchase a light on the Memory Tree this season for a loved one

William Griffin arrested in Houston homicide

RCMP have now arrested William Griffin, the man wanted in connection to… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C. couple creates three-storey ‘doggie mansion’ for their five pups

Group of seven, who Kylee Ryan has dubbed as the ‘wandering paws,’ have a neat setup in Jade City

Port Alberni mom takes school district to court over Indigenous smudging, prayer in class

Candice Servatius, who is an evangelical Christian, is suing School District 70

Family of B.C. man killed in hit-and-run plead for tips, one year later

Cameron Kerr’s family says the driver and passengers tried to cover their tracks

Princeton couple pays for dream vacation with 840,000 grocery store points

It’s easy if you know what you are doing, they say

B.C. municipality wants ALC to reconsider their decision in regard to pipeline work camp

The ALC had rejected the construction of the Coastal GasLink work camp behind the Vanderhoof airport in October

Chilliwack family’s dog missing after using online pet-sitting service

Frankie the pit bull bolted and hit by a car shortly after drop off through Rover.com

B.C. wildlife experts urge hunters to switch ammo to stop lead poisoning in birds

OWL, in Delta, is currently treating two eagles for lead poisoning

Michael Buble becomes latest Canadian star to get waxed at Madame Tussauds

Buble’s duplicate makes its debut in December

B.C. First Nations drop out of court challenge, sign deals with Trans Mountain

Upper Nicola Band says deal represents a ‘significant step forward’

Most Read