PHOTOS: Made in the Cariboo attracts lakecity residents of all ages

The Tourism Discovery Centre was a bustling hub of activity on Saturday, Nov. 16 as lakecity locals came out in force to support the seventh annual Made in the Cariboo Craft Fair.
Held to give local artisans, crafts makers and businesses a chance to flourish, Made in the Cariboo’s main rule is that all vendors need to be from the Cariboo area and be selling only homemade products. Made in the Cariboo co-ordinator Betty Turatus said this fact makes them unique from all the other crat fairs that happen in the lakecity.
Read More: Busy month ahead for lakecity prior to Christmas season
This year they had 34 vendors spread across all three floors of the TDC, Turatus said, many of them craft fair regulars as they always have a waiting list to get in for vendors. All told she estimated that over 500 people showed up over the course of the day to browse the various wares. While it wasn’t as busy as last year, there was still steady flow of people coming in and out.
“This one is a really great craft fair and I think a lot of it is because we have so many repeat vendors,” Turatus said. “They’re all local people who make their stuff by themselves and sell the stuff by themselves.”
patrick.davies@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter