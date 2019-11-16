PHOTOS: Made in the Cariboo attracts lakecity residents of all ages

The Made in the Cariboo Craft Fair attracted all sorts of people, including Aaron Bracewell and his girlfriend Randi Bueckert who watched his mother Connie Bracewell’s booth for her for a bit on Saturday. Patrick Davies photo. Willie Dye of Brother Willie Dye’s Simply Divine Fudge chats with a customer while selling his signature fudge at the Made in the Cariboo Craft Fair. Patrick Davies photo. Dozens crowded all three levels of the Tourism Discovery Centre Made in the Cariboo Craft Fair on Saturday, November 16. Patrick Davies photo. Carmen Schwarz rearranges some baked goods on sale at the Made in the Cariboo Craft Fair on Saturday at the Tourism Discovery Centre. Patrick Davies photo. Artist Neil Pinkett from Forest Grove discusses his work with Barb Scharf at the Made in the Cariboo Craft Fair hosted by the Tourism Discovery Centre. Patrick Davies photo. Ashley Straza was one of the many vendors selling her wares at the Made in the Cariboo Craft Fair, in her case signs she started making for fun in the last year. Patrick Davies photo. Some art by Neil Pinkett from Forest Grove on display and sale at the Made in the Cariboo Craft Fair. Patrick Davies photo. Jane Lodgate of Plan B discusses her wares with a prospective customer at the Made in the Cariboo Craft Fair. Patrick Davies photo. Friends Jackie Richards of A Mystic Alchemist and Melonie Bateman of Dragon Fly Stone Jewellery shared a booth together as they sold their homemade products at the Made in the Cariboo Craft Fair. Patrick Davies photo Kim Weir of the Moonlit Gypsy discusses her products with Linda Bachman at the Made in the Cariboo Craft Fair in the Tourism Discovery Centre. Patrick Davies photo. Some handwoven and knitted goods on sale at the Made in the Cariboo Craft Fair. Patrick Davies photo. Kim Weir of the Moonlit Gypsy discusses how her crystal infused sprays can be beneficial to customers like Jill Fraser, seen here giving the product a sniff. Patrick Davies photo. Members of the Cariboo Art Society including Dean Jeffries were selling their art at Made in the Cariboo Craft Fair on Saturday. Patrick Davies photo. Dozens crowded all three levels of the Tourism Discovery Centre Made in the Cariboo Craft Fair on Saturday, November 16. Patrick Davies photo. Tiffanie Geurtsen has been operating her own jewellery company Gypsy Dreams for the last five years now and was selling her handcrafted crystal creations at the Tourism Discovery Centre’s Made in the Cariboo Craft Fair on Saturday, November 16. Patrick Davies photo. Leslie Lingholt and her niece Ellie Folz were selling soap and other such items from the Moss and Stone Natural Soap Company, run by Lingholt at the Tourism Discovery Centre’s Made in the Cariboo Craft Fair on Saturday, November 16. Patrick Davies photo.

The Tourism Discovery Centre was a bustling hub of activity on Saturday, Nov. 16 as lakecity locals came out in force to support the seventh annual Made in the Cariboo Craft Fair.

Held to give local artisans, crafts makers and businesses a chance to flourish, Made in the Cariboo’s main rule is that all vendors need to be from the Cariboo area and be selling only homemade products. Made in the Cariboo co-ordinator Betty Turatus said this fact makes them unique from all the other crat fairs that happen in the lakecity.

This year they had 34 vendors spread across all three floors of the TDC, Turatus said, many of them craft fair regulars as they always have a waiting list to get in for vendors. All told she estimated that over 500 people showed up over the course of the day to browse the various wares. While it wasn’t as busy as last year, there was still steady flow of people coming in and out.

“This one is a really great craft fair and I think a lot of it is because we have so many repeat vendors,” Turatus said. “They’re all local people who make their stuff by themselves and sell the stuff by themselves.”



