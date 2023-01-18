PHOTOS: Lohri festivities light up the Longhouse in Williams Lake

Parmjit Pawar, left, and Ranjit Galsian centre participated in a traditional dance. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Lights for Life Group members who organized the event Rani Lehal, from left, Sulinder Randhawa, Jasvinder Boyal, Satwant Salaria, Ravi Klar, Sharon and Amarjit Khakh. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Young dancers pause for a group photograph. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Some of the women enjoyed visiting at tables and sharing a meal together. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Ambereen Lail throws up her arms while dancing Sunday, Jan. 15 at the Lohri celebration in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Sukhdeep Khakh and Ranjit Galsian move across the dance floor gracefully, sporting big smiles. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Amber The dancers make it look effortless during the Lohri festivities held in Williams Lake Sunday, Jan. 15. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Women from the community cooked an ample amount of food for the guests, encouraging everyone to eat. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A swirl of bright colours and animated faces filled the Longhouse in Williams Lake Sunday, Jan. 15 as local women celebrated Lohri.

Organized by the Lights for Life group, the Punjabi winter festival featured an array of home-made ethnic food, hours of music for dancing and some draws for door prizes.

Females of all ages danced, sang along and sometimes picked up props to add character to the dances.

The stage was adorned with beautiful scarves and ornaments from India.

Amarjit Khakh of the Lights for Life group, shared a Google reference to explain that Lohri is the celebration of the arrival of longer days after the winter solstice.

With the exception of a few years during the pandemic, the group has hosted a Lohri celebration for women and girls in Williams Lake for many years, always with the intent to fundraise for something.

“We raised $1,500 which will be donated to Guru Nanak Sikh Temple Society and Gurdwara Western Singh Sabha Association,” said Khakh of this year’s efforts.

All together about 140 people attended, including some men who ran security outside.



