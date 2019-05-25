PHOTOS: Legion hosts May’s biannual fashion show

Held in the Spring and the Fall every year, this show is a night of fashion and bonding

Laughter, supper and good fashion sense was all shared at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139’s biannual fashion show.

A night out for the ladies of Williams Lake of all ages, ranging from 20 to 93 that evening, the Legion’s biannual fashion show occurred on Wednesday, May 22. Roughly 80 women were in attendance to see the latest spring fashions available this year.

Modelling for them was a diverse group of women of all ages and body types, taking to the catwalk with a mix of grace, style and vibrant enthusiasm. The event was emceed by the Legion’s president, Joyce Norberg, who kept the atmosphere light and playful as the fashionistas strode amongst the tables.

The clothes for the night were provided by two of the lakecity’s long-running fashion outlets, BFF Fashions and Suzanne & Jenny’s, who have been putting on the event with the Legion for the last eight years. Norberg warmly thanked both businesses for participating and being staunch supporters of the Legion.

Heather Wolstenholme, the manager of Suzanne & Jenny’s in Williams Lake, said she loves working in fashion because of the differences in personality and individuality that allows women to express themselves through what they wear. Wolstenholme first started coming to the fashion show eight years ago for the fun ladies night out style environment and the ability to promote her store and the Legion.

“Over the years it has grown and grown. As soon as people hear there’s a fashion show they’re right on board with it,” Wolstenholme said. “(It’s) camaraderie. (Fashion) brings women together and it’s just a fun time to get out, enjoy and express ourselves.”

Her models have a blast showing off their outfits in front of everyone, Wolstenholme said, something she’s very proud to see.

A raffle held at the event for a painting by Norberg raised $128 for The Forge Centre, a PTSD service in Quesnel that specializes in equine therapy for treating veterans and first responders.



