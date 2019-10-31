PHOTOS: Lakecity children begin Halloween celebrations early

Patrick Davies photos

As the sun warmed the lakecity Thursday morning, the children of Marie Sharpe warmed the hearts of the lakecity with their Halloween costume parade.

Students of all ages got the chance to parade through and around their school while doing some early Trick’R’Treasting in preparation for the main event Thursday night. Princesses, Fortnite characters, ghouls, witches, superheroes and more all rubbed shoulders with excitement as they showed off their colourful and creative costumes.

Read More: Downtown Trick’R’Treat 2019 shaping up to be the biggest yet

Meanwhile, in Boitanio Park, Strong Start hosted an early morning Halloween themed party for the little ones. There they got the chance to eat candy, pick mini pumpkins from a pumpkin patch and try their hand at bowling.

These future Trick’R’Treaters may not be taking to the lakecity streets tonight but they got a great chance to have some spooky fun all the same.


patrick.davies@wltribune.com
