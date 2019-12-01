The Boys and Girls Club of Williams Lake and District’s Anime Club was represented by volunteer Niamae Benson, who helps out at the club. Patrick Davies photo.

PHOTOS: Hobby Con provides the lakecity with a venue to share their passions

The Columneetza Gymnasium was buzzing with activity and music over the weekend

The lakecity once more descended on Columneetza this weekend to take part in the latest iteration of Hobby Con.

First started just over a year ago by volleyball coach and Columneetza teacher Tim Hurley, this event is designed as both a fundraiser for the girls’ volleyball team and a chance for lakecity residents of all ages to share their passions. After an enthusiastic first outing in the winter of 2018 and a respectful second effort in the spring of 2019, Hobby Con returned in force this weekend.

Taking inspiration from craft fairs like the Medieval Market, Hobby Con still gave people a chance to share what they love with the community be it planes, sports or anime. At the same time, small business owners and artisans got a chance to sell their wares in a less busy but still enjoyable market setting.

Hobby Con took place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will go again on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.


David Wilson and his friend Dennis Hil manned a booth at Hobby Con where Wilson was selling and showcasing an impressive collection of sports memorabilia including jerseys, magazines and trading cards. Patrick Davies photo.

Rebekah Parker of Noggin Hunters was selling her “silly and whimsical” handcrafted creations at Hobby Con this year. Patrick Davies photo.

Columneetza Teacher Maeghan Watkinson sketches some new art while showing off completed works she’s created in her spare time at Hobby Con 2019. Patrick Davies photo.

Paige Brinoni and Bailey Hoolaeff of Pure Romance sell their wares at this year’s Hobby Con. Patrick Davies photo.

Gerrie West loves making cards, photo albums and calendars from her home, which she sells at events like Hobby Con. Patrick Davies photo.

Members of the Cariboo Men’s Choir perform at Hobby Con on Saturday, Nov. 30. Patrick Davies photo.

Members of the Cariboo Men’s Choir perform at Hobby Con on Saturday, Nov. 30. Patrick Davies photo.

Brooklynne Hill (from left) was selling pieces of her photography with her little sister Mya Hill and friend Josiah Jones. Patrick Davies photo.

