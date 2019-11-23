PHOTOS: Guru Nanak Sikh Temple celebrates 550th birthday of Lord Nanak

Harminder Kaur Saini reads continuously from the Adi Granth, Punjabi for the ‘First Book’, the sacred scripture of Sikhism to celebrate the 50th birthday of Lord Nanak, the founder of the Sikh Religion. Patrick Davies photo. Following a vegan supper on Friday evening, Gurtej Dherari, one of the directors of the Guru Nanak Sikh Temple body off Mackenzie, washes one of the large pots used to prepare the meal. Patrick Davies photo. Guru Nanak Sikh Temple body director Amarjit Khakh smiles as she cleans up the temple’s kitchen with the assistance of Ranjit Galsian. Patrick Davies photo. Homemade vegan food and treats were served at the Guru Nanak Sikh Temple off Mackenzie’s celebration of the 550th birthday of Lord Nanak, the founder of the Sikh Religion. Patrick Davies photo. Homemade vegan food and treats were served at the Guru Nanak Sikh Temple off Mackenzie’s celebration of the 550th birthday of Lord Nanak, the founder of the Sikh Religion. Patrick Davies photo. Sarjodh Lehal and Gary Hatt break bread together at the Guru Nanak Sikh Temple off Mackenzie during a celebration to mark the 550th Birthday of Lord Nanak, the founder of the Sikh faith. Patrick Davies photo. Jasbir Kaur Baid (from left) enjoys a meal with fellow Guru Nanak Sikh Temple devotees Darshpal Dhaliwal, Manjit Khakh and Manjit Saroya. Patrick Davies photo. Kulvinder Khakh enjoys a bite to eat with Kulwinder Khakh in the basement of the Guru Nanak Sikh Temple off of Mackenzie. Patrick Davies photo.

Around the globe, Sikhs are celebrating the 55oth birthday of Lord Nanak the founder of their faith this month.

Here in Williams Lake, celebrations have been underway since Monday, Nov. 18 when a visiting priest from India began singing hymns every evening for the entire week at the Guru Nanak Sikh Temple, just off of Mackenzie Avenue. At 9 a.m. Friday morning, members of the temple began a continuous 48 hour reading of the Adi Granth, Punjabi for the ‘First Book’, the holy script of the Sikh faith.

In addition, delicious traditional vegetarian meals were prepared for the whole community to enjoy including supper on Friday, lunch and supper on Saturday and lunch on Sunday.

Longtime lakecity civil servant, community member and temple elder Surinderpal Rathor said that all Williams Lake are welcome to come celebrate Lord Nanak’s birth and enjoy the quality traditional food made in house by members of the temple.



