2021 Williams Lake Dry Grad Reverse Parade Saturday, June 12, 2021. (Angie Mindus photos - Williams Lake Tribune)

Motorists lined up for blocks to get a chance to wave and congratulate the 2021 Williams Lake graduates Saturday, June 12.

With COVID-19 restrictions in place, graduates were all smiles as they took their places along Western Avenue from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. for the event.

It is the second year students have had a reverse parade due to the pandemic.



editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

School District No 27 (Cariboo-Chilcotin)Williams Lake