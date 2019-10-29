PHOTOS: Friends gather at Eastern Star Tea, Bake Sale and Market

Little Talya Archibald enjoys some tea and treats with her friend Emma Sarnowski. Patrick Davies photo. Order of the Eastern Star members Shirley Crosina (from left), Val Fleming, Mary Robertson and Gail Peterson helped organize their annual Tea, Bake Sale and Market. Patrick Davies photo. Order of the Eastern Star members Shirley Crosina (from left), Val Fleming, Mary Robertson and Gail Peterson helped organize their annual Tea, Bake Sale and Market. Patrick Davies photo. Some of the many wonderful baked goods on sale Saturday in St. Andrew’s United Church on Saturday. Patrick Davies photo. John Wiege of Wiege’s Wooden Wonders was out hawking his wares at the Tea, Bake Sale and Market. Patrick Davies photo. Jack Bradshaw chuckles as he enjoys a tea-time meal with his friend Carol Humm at the Order of the Eastern Star’s Tea, Bake Sale and Market. Patrick Davies photo. Dora Caro (from left) was visiting Williams Lake from Peru and was taken out to tea by her friends Brenda Holmes, Ana Rawlek and Pat Warren on Saturday. Patrick Davies photo. Dora Caro (from left) was visiting Williams Lake from Peru and was taken out to tea by her friends Brenda Holmes, Ana Rawlek and Pat Warren on Saturday. Patrick Davies photo.

The St. Andrew’s United Church Hall was once more filled with the smell of tea and baked goods along with the chatter of dozens of attendees to the Order of the Eastern Star’s annual Tea, Bake Sale and Market.

Held every year to raise money for the organization, this event regularly attracts many lakecity residents keen to enjoy some tea and company. This year it was once more organized by dozens of order members including Val Fleming.

Fleming has been a member for around 25 years and said the Order has been in Williams Lake since 1952 and in that time has done lots of work for charities within the community and donated money to many of them. Each year they also offer a bursary, Fleming said, at the high school level and works with various provincial charities as well, such as making bandages for cancer patients.

“We’re the largest fraternal organization in the world. We are associated with the Master Masons and also with the Shrine Club. We have about 40 members in Williams Lake and always, of course, looking for new people to join up,” Fleming said.

In addition to being their prime fundraising event each year, Fleming said the tea is just a fun excuse to get together with your friends and reconnect with one another. In addition to the tea and bake sale, with Fleming, they also have a mini market of five vendors selling craft goods.

She said they hoped to raise around $2,000 in profit which, judging by the crowd size, Fleming said should be easily attainable.

They also held a raffle with a hamper of food valued at $400 as well.

“Most clubs (like us) are becoming a thing of the past so supporting us here at a function like this is hopefully bringing acknowledgment to our organization and encouraging other people to join, plus we support local,” Fleming said.

After deducting their $500 bursary available at the high school level, she said the rest of the money they raise will be donated to the Cariboo Memorial Hospital Trust.



