PHOTOS: Freezin’ for a Reason lives up to name in lakecity

Sunny skies and relatively warm temperatures helped make Sunday’s 20th annual Freezin’ for a Reason polar bear swim a massive success.

Upwards of 50 swimmers, being cheered on by spectators lining the beach at Scout Island, took the icy plunge into Williams Lake in -2C temperatures on land — each accepting pledges to raise funds for the charity of their choice.

One group of swimmers — Jenna Hurley, Darby Ferguson, Eloise Hobi, Ava Johnson, Peyton Bos and Kaydence Glanville — came up with the idea to raise money for wildfire-ravaged Australia, and to help the local branch of the BCSPCA, setting the fundraising goal of $1,000.

“I wanted to do it just to jump and then my dad suggested the idea and I thought: why not do both!?” Jenna, 11, said.

Ava, also 11 years old, said Jenna brought the idea up to her and she thought it sounded great.

“I’d heard about the fires, and I love koala bears a lot, so to help the SPCA and the koalas we decided to do it.”

Another longtime polar bear swimmer, high school teacher Morley Wilson, was recognized as a “polar bear swim veteran” by organizer Sunny Dyck, who is representing the Caribruisers and BlockStars roller derby teams from Williams Lake.

Wilson said he’s taken part in the swim for “probably about 15 years” and said it’s enjoyable each time.

Also participating were representatives from several sports teams and organizations throughout the community including the Williams Lake Gymnastics Club, Lake City Falcons girls rugby and the Williams Lake Pride Society, to name a few.

For more on this year’s 20th annual Freezin’ for a Reason see this week’s Tribune.


