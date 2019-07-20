Photos: First Ribfest a hit with lakecity families

Family friends who are “more like family” Stefan Licko (back from left), Arien MacDonald, Kimberly Poirier, Donald MacDonald, Renee MacDonald enjoy some ribs along with Pierre Poirier and Mercedes Poirier enjoy some ribs at the Williams Lake Rib Festival in Boitanio Park. Patrick Davies photo. Lineups for the Ribfest were long from the beginning of the event and were filled with a wide selection of lakecity locals. Patrick Davies photo. RBC was one of many sponsors for the Ribfest and contributed $1,000 directly to Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Williams Lake. Here local branch manager Aaron Mannella (from left), banking adviser Tannis Grey and financial planner Vern Peever smile before grabbing a spot in line for the ribs. Patrick Davies photo. Daniel Penny organized the Ribfest, otherwise known as the Williams Lake Rib Festival, and was constantly running around making sure things ran smoothly for everyone. Patrick Davies photo. Daniel Penny organized the Ribfest, otherwise known as the Williams Lake Rib Festival, and was constantly running around making sure things ran smoothly for everyone. Patrick Davies photo. Residents of all ages came out to enjoy some ribs and the beautiful sunny skies in Boitanio Park. Patrick Davies photo. Nigel Lax and Cole Mitchell of Mr Mikes work together to grill up ribs for a crowd of eager Ribfest attendees at the first-ever Williams Lake Rib Festival. Patrick Davies photo. Friends Demish Nand, (from left), Noah Schick and Amy Berkelaar finish up their plates of ribs at the first-ever Williams Lake Rib Festival. Patrick Davies photo. Children enjoy a bouncy castle at the first-ever Williams Lake Rib Festival. Patrick Davies photo. Residents of all ages came out to enjoy some ribs and the beautiful sunny skies in Boitanio Park. Patrick Davies photo. Cole West (from left) an avid rib lover enjoys some popsicles with his mom Jolen Brolund, her partner Alex Miller and his brother Mason West after a filling rib feast. Patrick Davies photo. Little Evelynn Marie Lumbria-Wakefield clutches the bones of a rib she cleaned at the Williams Lake Rib Festival in Boitanio Park. Patrick Davies photo. Josh St-Amour mans the grill for Big Bar Guest Ranch during the Williams Lake Rib Festival. Patrick Davies photo. Williams lake City Councillor Jason Ryll enjoys some ribs with his wife Lisa Ryll at the Williams Lake Rib Festival. Patrick Davies photo. Stella Crowe gleefully creates bubbles at the Williams Lake Rib Festival. Patrick Davies photo. Stella Crowe gleefully creates bubbles at the Williams Lake Rib Festival. Patrick Davies photo. Little Ayla Crowe spins around leaving a trail of bubbles behind her while enjoying the market portion of the Williams Lake Rib Festival. Patrick Davies photo. Ayla Crowe dashes forward with a bubble gun to show her caregiver the bubbles at the Williams Lake Rib Festival. Patrick Davies photo. Ribs seared non-stop on several grills scattered throughout Boitanio Park during the Williams Lake Rib Festival. Patrick Davies photo.

The sun shone bright and warm for the first time in days on the first-ever Williams Lake Rib Festival much to the delight of hundreds of attendees.

The Ribfest was held in Boitanio Park from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. featuring three rib vendors grilling five different flavours of ribs, a dozen-odd vendors set up in the Rib Town Plaza, a children’s carnival and hours of musical entertainment scheduled for the crowds. All of this was made possible by the efforts of organizer Daniel Penny and the Sugar Cane Development Corporation, in concert with the Williams Lake Indian Band.

Penny said that they had a good turnout, meeting and then exceeding their planned capacity of 600, which was exciting for him and the other volunteers. The event was put together by Penny and other members of the SCDC as a way to bring everyone together and show off their hobbies, businesses and interests, all while promoting economic development within Williams Lake.

“I think the longterm goal for this event is to do a two and half-day festival and get some of the ribbers you might see at the Kamloops Ribfest. We’re just going to get bigger and bigger and see what we can do with it,” Penny said.

While three and a half months ago he and other members of the SCDC were hesitant to put on this event, Penny said the support they’ve seen within the last week has been a real “tipping point” that shows Williams Lake has an appetite for events like the Ribfest. The more you promote your own community by attending events like these, Penny said, makes the lakecity a better place to live for everybody.

WLIB Chief Willie Sellars was also extremely pleased by the turnout and confirmed the event sold out to the point they had to, unfortunately, turn some people away. Overall he felt it was a great event on a beautiful day for the community to enjoy.

Around $13,000 from various sponsors will be donated to Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Williams Lake and the Williams Lake Youth Soccer Association.



