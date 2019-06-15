PHOTOS: Families take to the street at Cariboo GM’s Soapbox Tournament

While the sun wasn’t shining, dozens of lakecity children, youth and adults still raced down the hill by Cariboo GM in the annual Soapbox Derby.
Organized and run by Cariboo GM with the assistance of the Hooligans Bikers Club, a group dedicated to helping youth in the community, the event kicked off around 6 p.m. on Thursday evening. A record number of participants of all ages showed up to take part in this event, eagerly awaiting their turn to take off down the hill.
Their families and other members of the community cheered them on from either side of the road as they raced down the hill, two at a time. Even a spot of heavy rain didn’t deter these brave racers and spectators, who kept the party going.
All proceeds from the hotdogs and hamburgers sold at the event, roughly a $1,000, is being donated to the sons of Colin Sanford, who has a rare aggressive cancer, with this sum being matched by Cariboo GM.
