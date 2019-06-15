PHOTOS: Families take to the street at Cariboo GM’s Soapbox Tournament

Kenny Campbell (front) races ahead of Darian and Allen Kariechuk (back) during the Soapbox Derby held at Cariboo GM Thursday evening. Campbell picked up so much speed that he blew right through the haybales at the base of the hill. Patrick Davies photo. Three-year-old Raylee Simons smiles atop the lap of her father Shane Simons shortly before their race at the Cariboo GM’s Soapbox Derby. Patrick Davies photo. Brothers Jarrett and Jace Mecham pose for a photo while awaiting their turn in the soapbox cars provided by Cariboo GM and the Hooligan Bikers. Patrick Davies photo. Jace Mecham takes off in a hot rod donated by the Hooligan Bikers for Cariboo GM’s Soapbox Derby. Patrick Davies photo. Wade Delainey along with his nephew Markus Storoschuck races ahead to their first victory of the evening at Cariboo GM’s Soapbox Derby. Patrick Davies photo. Three-year-old Raylee Simons smiles atop the lap of her father Shane Simons as they race down a hill on Thursday evening. Patrick Davies photos. Claire Campbell and her brother Kenny Campbell enjoy a victory tow up to the top of the hill racers started at for the annual Cariboo GM Soapbox Derby. Patrick Davies photo. Kenny Campbell (front) races ahead of Darian and Allen Kariechuk (back) during the Soapbox Derby held at Cariboo GM Thursday evening. Campbell picked up so much speed that he blew right through the haybales at the base of the hill. Patrick Davies photo.

While the sun wasn’t shining, dozens of lakecity children, youth and adults still raced down the hill by Cariboo GM in the annual Soapbox Derby.

Organized and run by Cariboo GM with the assistance of the Hooligans Bikers Club, a group dedicated to helping youth in the community, the event kicked off around 6 p.m. on Thursday evening. A record number of participants of all ages showed up to take part in this event, eagerly awaiting their turn to take off down the hill.

Their families and other members of the community cheered them on from either side of the road as they raced down the hill, two at a time. Even a spot of heavy rain didn’t deter these brave racers and spectators, who kept the party going.

All proceeds from the hotdogs and hamburgers sold at the event, roughly a $1,000, is being donated to the sons of Colin Sanford, who has a rare aggressive cancer, with this sum being matched by Cariboo GM.



