PHOTOS: Downtown Williams Lake Trick ‘r Treat event attracts a crowd

Mountaineer Cameron Self and this eagle, otherwise known as Paolo Roland Self, were spotted out on the streets of Williams Lake during the Downtown Williams Lake Trick ‘r Treat event. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Madison Peats of Delainey’s Lock & Key as Winnifred Sanderson from Hocus Pocus, from left, was handing out candy to trick or treaters Ira George, aka Batman, and Kaene George, the construction worker, along with Dani Gastaldello of NEXT GENeral - Mercantile and Refillery. as Dorothy and Toto. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

This ghoulish group were trick or treating at Realm of Toys for the Downtown Williams Lake Trick ‘r Treat event on Oct. 31, 2022 but pulled a disappearing act before we could get their names. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Kaleo Pyper, left, helped to hand paint his Five Alive juice box costume, for trick ‘r treating downtown Williams Lake on Oct. 31. He was joined by Maggie Pyper the a mad scientist as they pair stopped at the Potato House on their rounds. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Pat Vinje, and Amy Vinje were entering the Potato House on their route through the dontown Williams Lake Trick ‘R Treat event, and were greeted by Drew Hamilton from the Potato House Project. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Bunnie Rabbit Jaden Hance was enjoying being downtown Williams Lake for the trick ‘r treating on Oct. 31, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Jazmyn Lyons gives panda bear Sophia Garcia a treat at the Realm of Toys during the Downtown Williams Lake Trick R’ Treat event on Oct. 31, 2022, which Lyons helped organize. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Jasmyn Lyons, from left, and Joan Douillard, were greeting trick or treaters at the Realm of Toys, like panda Sophia Garcia, during the Downtown Williams Lake Trick ‘R Treat event on Oct. 31, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A little ducky, Grace Smith, was out and about with great grandma Cindy Jacobson, holding the mermaid Tenley Mulvahill while Brynleigh Mulvahill hides behind SWAT member Beau Smith, who is backed up by Dark Knight Wiley Mulvahill. Princess cowgirl Montana Mulvahillholds her bag next to dark-haired mermaid Adelynne Smith. In back, watchful cow Tara-Lynn MacLeod holds ducky Waylon MacLeod. The group was downtown in Williams Lake for the trick ‘r treating on Oct. 31, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Aurora Case, from left, Connor Case, Rino Case and Rorisha Case, were out in downtown Williams Lake on Oct. 31 to trick ‘r treat the local businesses. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Fawn Wiebe, from left, as Grandma, Nathan Wiebe as the Big Bad Wolf, Emrie Wiebe and Ava Meyers as Little Red Riding Hoods, at the downtown Williams Lake for the trick 'r treating on Oct. 31, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Joanna Sabatino, as Ursula the Sea Witch, giving out candy for Barton Insurance to trick or treaters Claire Augustson, as an evil nurse and John Augustson as a special ops agent in downtown Williams Lake for the trick ‘r treating on Oct. 31, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)