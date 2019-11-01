PHOTOS: Downtown Trick’R’Treat sees more trick-or-treaters then ever

Leena Peeman (from left) was out enjoying Downtown Trick’Treat with her friends, sisters Tiri and Ryley Gerlinsky. Patrick Davies photo. Families young and old were out enjoying Downtown Trick’R’Treat this Halloween including the Holm Family made up of Mike (back from left), Keia and their children Arya and Ava. Patrick Davies photo. Gillian Scheer (from left) and her son Blake Scheer out Trick’R’Treating with their friends Charlie Radney and Skyla Fairhurst. Patrick Davies photo. Soraya Lothrop (from left) and her friend Molly Brown were taken out Trick’R’Treating downtown by Molly’s dad Bruce Brown on Halloween. Patrick Davies photo. Trick’R’Treaters chatter amongst themselves prior to setting out into the Downtown. Patrick Davies photo. Jax Alphonse looks to his jailer and brother Lowell Alphonse during Downtown Trick’R’Treat this Halloween. Patrick Davies photo. Lindalee Anthony and Grahame Lees were out once more giving out candy to those out Trick’R’Treating during the Downtown Trick’R’Treat. Patrick Davies photo. Costumes of all types, genres and quality were worn with gusto by dozens of children, teenagers and even parents. Patrick Davies photo. Emma Lebourdais and Saphira Hohert take a break outside Mr Mikes while taking part in Downtown Trick’R’Treat. Patrick Davies photo. Costumes of all types, genres and quality were worn with gusto by dozens of children, teenagers and even parents. Patrick Davies photo. The Open Book’s Mikela Martin offers Clayson Louie a candy during Downtown Trick’R’Treat Thursday evening. Patrick Davies photo Brother and sister duo Elijah and Serna Glover were super cute in their firefighter and doctor’s outfits respectively as Trick’R’Treated. Patrick Davies photo. Chantelle and Trinity Lebrun were one of many Trick’R’Treaters, old and new, who braved the streets of Williams Lake to take part in the Downtown Trick’R’Treat. Patrick Davies photo. Trick’R’Treaters are given candy by Carl Johnson, the owner and operator of Kit and Kaboodle during Downtown Trick’R’Treat. Patrick Davies photo. Little Elijah Bergeron got in on the fun of Trick’R’Treat downtown, though he seemed to enjoy milk more then he did milk chocolate. Patrick Davies photo. Lorelai and her brother James Beternshaw took to the streets as a princess and Gandalf the Grey during Trick’R’Treat Downtown. Patrick Davies photo. Oakley Talio was rocking an Assassins Creed outfit Halloween night during Downtown Trick’R’Treat. Patrick Davies photo. Brothers Colin Llewellyn and Simon Llewellyn were out perusing the shops of the lakecity for candy during Trick’R’Treat Downtown. Patrick Daves photo. Some families stuck to themes when dressing up like Kristen Stillas (from left) her daughter Devani Stillas and partner Chance Chantyman who dressed up as the Cat in the Hat and Thing 1 and Thing 2. Patrick Davies photo Children weren’t the only ones dressed up for Trick’R’Treat Downtown, dad also got into the spirit of things like Craig Strayer, (from left) Mitch Barendregt and Gaige Hutchins did. Patrick Davies photo.

Halloween truly was a time of frights and delights for children Thursday evening, especially for the hundreds that took part in Downtown Trick’R’Treat.

WIth 50 businesses taking part this year, the downtown core was packed with bands of roaming ghouls, goblins, superheroes and more as children, teenagers and adults dressed up and went looking for candy. With clear skies and brisk temperatures, the lakecity couldn’t have asked for better conditions to go out and take part in some good old fashioned trick or treating.

Organized each year by Jazmyn Myons and her mother Joan Douillard of The Realm of Toys in partnership with Downtown Williams Lake it’s become a popular lakecity tradition. This year, Lyons said 722 children came and collected passports from her store, up by over 200 from last year’s numbers.

Read More: Photos: Downtown Trick’R’Treat Kicked off Halloween in style

“The kids were all wonderfully polite and we didn’t get any panicked phone calls because a store ran out of candy at 4 p.m.,” Lyons said.

Overall the response and turnout was “insane” and very heartwarming to see, Lyons said. She’d like to let businesses know for next year however to stay open even if they run out of candy as many children are looking to fill out their passports for the raffle. Lyons asked them to contact her if there’s any reason they can’t partake like planned.

Lyons would like to thank everyone for coming out and taking part in 2019’s Downtown Trick’R’Treat and hopes to see even more people take part next year.

As Halloween falls on a Saturday next year she said that they’ll have to look at changing the event a bit so businesses are able to close on time.



patrick.davies@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter