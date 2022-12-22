Shirley Thiessen was cheerfully handing out plates of turkey dinner for lunch and the Christmas dinner (for lunch) at the Williams Lake Salvation Army on Dec. 22. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Shirley Thiessen was cheerfully handing out plates of turkey dinner for lunch and the Christmas dinner (for lunch) at the Williams Lake Salvation Army on Dec. 22. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

PHOTOS: Christmas dinner for lunch at Williams Lake Salvation Army

Another seasonal staple, the Salvation Army Christmas dinner for lunch is on today

The Williams Lake Salvation Army is hosting their annual Christmas Lunch today (Dec. 22) until 2 p.m.

Volunteers from the community, including Mayor Surindepal Rathor, members of the Williams Lake Fire Department and the RCMP are helping to serve full turkey dinner meals with all the trimmings.

The meal included roasted turkey with stuffing and gravy, vegetables, buns, potatoes, buns, cranberry sauce and individual pies for dessert. Salvation Army Lieutenant Jessica Hoeft said the cold might keep people at home, but they were ready for up to 200 community members to come and enjoy the hot holiday meal.

Read more: Salvation Army to host Christmas dinner Dec. 22


ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ChristmasWilliams Lake

 

Kitchen volunteers were filling plates with turkey dinner as other volunteers helped deliver the Christmas dinner for lunch at the Salvation Army on Dec. 22. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Kitchen volunteers were filling plates with turkey dinner as other volunteers helped deliver the Christmas dinner for lunch at the Salvation Army on Dec. 22. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Tom McCracken was greeting Christmas dinner for lunch patrons at the Salvation Army in Williams Lake on Dec. 22. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Tom McCracken was greeting Christmas dinner for lunch patrons at the Salvation Army in Williams Lake on Dec. 22. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
OUR HOMETOWN: Dena Baumann has a passion for life

Just Posted

Roberta Smith, from left, Joanna Smith, Jessica Hoeft, Tari Davidge, and Tamara Robinson, all wore their Christmas sweaters to serve Christmas lunch at the Salvation Army on Dec. 22. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
PHOTOS: Christmas dinner for lunch at Williams Lake Salvation Army

School buses are cancelled for Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (Black Press Media file photo)
School buses cancelled in Cariboo Chilcotin for last day of classes before Christmas

B.C. pre-Christmas storm is expected to turn icy beginning Thursday (Dec. 22) as remaining snow hardens and freezing rain falls. (Sergey Gorbachev/ Pixabay)
‘Potentially dangerous’: Arctic front bringing icy winds, freezing rain to much of B.C.

Dena Baumann is a passionate educator, a musician and a mom. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
OUR HOMETOWN: Dena Baumann has a passion for life

Pop-up banner image