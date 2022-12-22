PHOTOS: Christmas dinner for lunch at Williams Lake Salvation Army

Another seasonal staple, the Salvation Army Christmas dinner for lunch is on today

Shirley Thiessen was cheerfully handing out plates of turkey dinner for lunch and the Christmas dinner (for lunch) at the Williams Lake Salvation Army on Dec. 22. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Williams Lake Salvation Army is hosting their annual Christmas Lunch today (Dec. 22) until 2 p.m.

Volunteers from the community, including Mayor Surindepal Rathor, members of the Williams Lake Fire Department and the RCMP are helping to serve full turkey dinner meals with all the trimmings.

The meal included roasted turkey with stuffing and gravy, vegetables, buns, potatoes, buns, cranberry sauce and individual pies for dessert. Salvation Army Lieutenant Jessica Hoeft said the cold might keep people at home, but they were ready for up to 200 community members to come and enjoy the hot holiday meal.

Kitchen volunteers were filling plates with turkey dinner as other volunteers helped deliver the Christmas dinner for lunch at the Salvation Army on Dec. 22. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)