A pair of Nature Kindergarten students use some magnifying glasses to peer into the ice on Williams Lake just off the shores of the Scout Island Nature Centre this winter. Parents who have children entering kindergarten next year who want more information on how to join the program can contact Principal Kris Beaulne at 250-392-4104. (Photo submitted)

PHOTOS: Children have fun in Nature Kindergarten

Organizers are encouraging parents interested in signing their child up to reach out now

The popular Nature Kindergarten program will soon be accepting applications for the 2020/2021 school year.

Nature Kindergarten, or Nature K as it is also known, is a popular program that School District 27 runs that allows children the chance to experience education in a more active and natural way. Spots in this program are limited, however, which is why parents are encouraged to start reaching out early.

If people with children entering kindergarten next year want more information on how to join the program they can contact Principal Kris Beaulne at 250-392-4104.


patrick.davies@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: Second Annual International Women’s Day Wellness Fair a success

Just Posted

Spring flooding a risk as Bella Coola snowpack at 36% above normal

Weather in the next few months will determine flood conditions

South Cariboo police report: Tires come off RV and hit oncoming traffic near Lac la Hache

Weekly police report provided by 100 Mile RCMP

Windmill Crescent home in Williams Lake focus of police investigation

RCMP not releasing any information at this time

COVID-19: How the City of Williams Lake and School District 27 are responding to concerns

A spring break school trip is altered, while city workers take precautions

DOWN TO EARTH: Snow science at Gavin Lake

Is every snowflake really different? (yes). Are all snowflakes six-sided? (no).

VIDEO: Liberal bill outlaws conversion therapy for kids, non-consenting adults

Bill C-8 proposes five new Criminal Code offences

B.C. officials confirm 7 new COVID-19 cases, including two health care workers

Two of the cases, within the Fraser Health Authority, are probable community transmissions

Doctor’s notes should be waived amid COVID-19 spread, B.C. government union says

B.C. government has dropped required doctor’s notes so its employees can access their sick leave

Gas prices to see dip of eight to 10 cents across much of B.C.

Other cities in Canada, specifically Toronto and Montreal, to also see drop in price

B.C.’s pioneering Indigenous rights law adds to confusion, conflict, study finds

Pipeline, rail blockades spread across Canada after UNDRIP vow

B.C. man arrested, Mountie hurt after string of vehicle thefts ends in police chase

Two police cars rammed as officers pursued suspect

One B.C. man’s descent into addiction, and the long road to recovery

This is part 1 of a 2 part series chronicling Randy Dikun’s battle with drug and alcohol addiction.

Officials weigh COVID-19 infection control against risk of isolation at nursing homes

Vancouver-area senior the first to die of COVID-19 in Canada

New storm would dump snow on B.C. mountain passes; centre warns of flood risk

Flooding in May 2018 forced the evacuation of nearly 2,000 homes around Grand Forks

Most Read