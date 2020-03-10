PHOTOS: Children have fun in Nature Kindergarten

Organizers are encouraging parents interested in signing their child up to reach out now

A pair of Nature Kindergarten students use some magnifying glasses to peer into the ice on Williams Lake just off the shores of the Scout Island Nature Centre this winter. Parents who have children entering kindergarten next year who want more information on how to join the program can contact Principal Kris Beaulne at 250-392-4104. (Photo submitted)

The popular Nature Kindergarten program will soon be accepting applications for the 2020/2021 school year.

Nature Kindergarten, or Nature K as it is also known, is a popular program that School District 27 runs that allows children the chance to experience education in a more active and natural way. Spots in this program are limited, however, which is why parents are encouraged to start reaching out early.

If people with children entering kindergarten next year want more information on how to join the program they can contact Principal Kris Beaulne at 250-392-4104.



patrick.davies@wltribune.com

