PHOTOS: Chilcotin Road Elementary students take part in track and field day

Grade 4, 5 and 6 girls cheered each other on during Chilcotin Road Elementary School’s track and field day Tuesday. Students representing elementary schools across the district are preparing for the upcoming district track meet next month. Angie Mindus photo What is your favourite track and field event? Ethan McDonald and Daniel Klyne “1,000 metre because I’m a long distant runner and running is fun.” “100 metre because it’s a short distance and I’m good at it.” What is your favourite track and field event? Luke Gentles “Shotgun because it’s fun and I’m good at it.” What is your favourite track and field event? Max Brown “100 meter sprint because I can push myself to the limits.” What is your favourite track and field event? Jada Wood “100 metre because you get to sprint as fast as you can.” What is your favourite track and field event? Devynlee Barr “I like sprinting because you get to run as fast as you can, but not for too long.” What is your favourite track and field event? Isabelle McMath “Long jump because you get to jump in the sand.”

Students at Chilcotin Road Elementary School braved the heat for a full day of track and field events this week.

From long and triple jump to shot put and sprints, students in grades 4 to 6 pushed themselves to the limits on Tuesday in all the events.

The district track meet will kick off Thursday, June 6 after school with the 1,00o-metre run at Columneetza campus. Friday will see a full day of events again at the Columneetza fields, with about 300 elementary students participating.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.