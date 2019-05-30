PHOTOS: Chilcotin Road Elementary students take part in track and field day

Students at Chilcotin Road Elementary School braved the heat for a full day of track and field events this week.
From long and triple jump to shot put and sprints, students in grades 4 to 6 pushed themselves to the limits on Tuesday in all the events.
The district track meet will kick off Thursday, June 6 after school with the 1,00o-metre run at Columneetza campus. Friday will see a full day of events again at the Columneetza fields, with about 300 elementary students participating.
Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.