PHOTOS: Carmen’s Early Bird Christmas Craft Fair an eclectic good time

Friedrich ‘Fritz the Trapper’ Dieck shares tales of his exploits with potential customers while selling furs at Carmen’s Early Bird Christmas Craft Fair. Patrick Davies photo. Jesse Colton laughs as she takes a peek at some jewellery on sale at Carmen’s Early Bird Christmas Craft Fair. Patrick Davies photo. Red Neck Garden’s owner Donna Patterson smiles widely as she showcases her wares made her farm that’s off the grid in Horsefly including sauerkraut, pickles and preserves all preserved via old style canning. Patrick Davies photo. Rings on sale at Carmen’s Early Bird Christmas Craft Sale. Patrick Davies photo. Attendees of Carmen’s Early Bird Christmas Craft Fair packed the Elk’s Hall on Saturday well into the afternoon. Patrick Davies photo. Ken Sharpe was selling leatherwork items he’d made for his business Sharp Custom Leatherwork and Paracord Braising. Patrick Davies photo. Leanne Mork chats with Margaret Johnson as feels some of the items on sale at Marlene’s Scrubbies and Things boot during Carmen’s Early Bird Christmas Craft Fair. Patrick Davies photo. Animal skulls cleaned by Fritz the Trapper and on sale for those who might wish to mount one in their house. Patrick Davies photo. Attendees of Carmen’s Early Bird Christmas Craft Fair packed the Elk’s Hall on Saturday well into the afternoon. Patrick Davies photo. Malvina Pavon was out selling baked goods with her little brother Igor Pavon at Carmen’s Early Bird Christmas Craft Fair with their mom Claudia Pavon, not pictured here. Patrick Davies photo. Sharon Paul considers a purchase as Judy Garlinge leans in to offer some advice at Carmen’s Early Bird Christmas Craft Fair. Patrick Davies photo. Winnie Beckhuson and her sister Penny Beckhuson take a peek at some knitted goods on Saturday at Carmen’s Early Bird Christmas Craft Fair. Patrick Davies photo. Winnie Beckhuson and her sister Penny Beckhuson take a peek at some knitted goods on Saturday at Carmen’s Early Bird Christmas Craft Fair. Patrick Davies photo. Carmen’s Early Bird Christmas Craft Fair organizer Carmen Schwarz (from left) smiles with her mother Rolande Perron and daughter Raylene Dieck who help her organize it every year. Patrick Davies photo. Soren Pare (enjoys) a bite to eat with his sister Hazel Pare and mother Mokki Pare at Carmen’s Early Bird Christmas Craft Fair. Patrick Davies photo. Stuffed animals were just one of many things for customers to consider at Carmen’s Early Brd Christmas Craft Fair. Patrick Davies photo. Maggie Ranger of Earth Dance Botanicals (from left) accepts so money from Beas Suski while Jolin Suski wafts the fumes of the product towards her at Carmen’s Early Bird Christmas Craft Fair. Patrick Davies photo. Coleen Onofrechuk was tickled pink to be selling pieces from her collection Col of the Wild, a selection of driftwood pulled from Horsefly Lake fashioned into pixie houses, complete with pixies. Patrick Davies Photo. A pixie house created forColeen Onofrechuk’s Col of the Wild series. Patrick Davies photo A pixie house created forColeen Onofrechuk’s Col of the Wild series. Patrick Davies photo

It was a full house at the Elk’s Hall on Friday, Nov. 8 and Saturday, Nov. 9 as dozens of lakecity residents turned out for Carmen’s Early Bird Christmas Craft Fair.

Held on the first weekend of November every year to give lakecity residents a jumpstart on their Christmas shopping and the craft fair season. All told 50 some vendors were selling everything from wolf pelts, pixie houses, preserves, knitted hats and gloves, jewellery and more to a vibrant and attentive crowd.

Read More: Carmen’s Early Bird Craft Sale coming up this weekend

Those looking forward to the craft fair season won’t want to miss the Ten Thousand Villages Market, on at the Cariboo Bethel Church from Nov. 21 to Nov 23 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday while the Saturday market will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Cariboo Bethel Church’s basement.



patrick.davies@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter