PHOTOS: Carmen’s Early Bird Christmas Craft Fair an eclectic good time

It was a full house at the Elk’s Hall on Friday, Nov. 8 and Saturday, Nov. 9 as dozens of lakecity residents turned out for Carmen’s Early Bird Christmas Craft Fair.
Held on the first weekend of November every year to give lakecity residents a jumpstart on their Christmas shopping and the craft fair season. All told 50 some vendors were selling everything from wolf pelts, pixie houses, preserves, knitted hats and gloves, jewellery and more to a vibrant and attentive crowd.
Those looking forward to the craft fair season won’t want to miss the Ten Thousand Villages Market, on at the Cariboo Bethel Church from Nov. 21 to Nov 23 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday while the Saturday market will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Cariboo Bethel Church’s basement.
patrick.davies@wltribune.com
