PHOTOS: Cariboo Memorial Foundation fundraiser gala draws a wild card crowd

Brenda Bourdon at the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party- themed Cariboo Memorial Hospital foundation gala fundraiser at the Sacred Heart Hall in Williams Lake on Nov. 5, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Gary Smith, from left, Alice Klein, Barb Kika, Frank Kika, Rick Nelson, Gwynneth Nelson, Toni, Linde, and Forrest Linde at the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party- themed Cariboo Memorial Hospital foundation gala fundraiser at the Sacred Heart Hall in Williams Lake on Nov. 5, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Greeting the guests at the Cariboo Memorial Hospital Fountdation fundrasier gala were volunteers Rhonda Hordiuk, treasurer for the foundation, from right, Linda Colgate, director, Cindy Watt, secretary, and Colleen Patenaude. Gabe Steele, from left, Joan Douillard, Jazmyn Lyons, Sarah Schiemann, Natalie Swift, Michael Moses at the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party- themed Cariboo Memorial Hospital foundation gala fundraiser at the Sacred Heart Hall in Williams Lake on Nov. 5, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Carol Taphorn at the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party- themed Cariboo Memorial Hospital foundation gala fundraiser at the Sacred Heart Hall in Williams Lake on Nov. 5, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Joy Hennig, at the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party- themed Cariboo Memorial Hospital foundation gala fundraiser at the Sacred Heart Hall in Williams Lake on Nov. 5, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Andrew Sandberg, Ted Matoga, Ingolf Sandburg, Tony Seville , Ken O’Brien Rotary volunteers helping out with the bar service at the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party- themed Cariboo Memorial Hospital foundation gala fundraiser at the Sacred Heart Hall in Williams Lake on Nov. 5, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Marie Mervyn was a Queen of Hearts at the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party- themed Cariboo Memorial Hospital foundation gala fundraiser at the Sacred Heart Hall in Williams Lake on Nov. 5, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Anne-Marie Sinclair, Chloe Morrison, Lindsay Sandrock, Madge Smith, Amanda Newell (Northern Ireland), Joan Withage (Brazil) at the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party- themed Cariboo Memorial Hospital foundation gala fundraiser at the Sacred Heart Hall in Williams Lake on Nov. 5, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Jenna Fraser, from right, and Tegwen Doering were a beautifully matched set with their eye makeup at the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party- themed Cariboo Memorial Hospital foundation gala fundraiser at the Sacred Heart Hall in Williams Lake on Nov. 5, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Christine Mason, from right, and Lorna Sapp, were helping out with the coat check at the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party- themed Cariboo Memorial Hospital foundation gala fundraiser at the Sacred Heart Hall in Williams Lake on Nov. 5, 2022. The two are volunteers with the Catholic Women’s League of Canada. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The Sacred Heart Hall was filled with lights and the social sounds of 250 patrons celebrating a night on the town in Williams Lake on Nov. 5, 2022 for the Cariboo Memorial Hospital Foundation gala fundraiser. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The costumes and creativity were evident as people enjoyed a Mad Hatter’s Tea Party for the Cariboo Memorial Hospital Foundation fundraiser gala at the Sacred Heart Hall in Williams Lake on Nov. 5, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Brian Doering, from left, Tiffany Jorgensen, and Becky Spreng were enjoying the festivities of a Mad Hatter’s Tea Party for the Cariboo Memorial Hospital Foundation fundraiser gala at the Sacred Heart Hall in Williams Lake on Nov. 5, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Cariboo Memorial Hospital Foundation gala fundraiser on Nov. 5, 2022 was buzzing with the frenetic energy of a Mad Hatter’s Tea Party — or perhaps just the pent up post-pandemic energy of 250 people.

Despite a blown breaker and a last minute change of MCs, most people in the room would likely have not even noticed anything had gone amiss.

The fundraiser appeared to be a resounding success as the major event for Williams Lake returned after being sidetracked by the pandemic. It was sold out a month in advance, and the energy was palpable, with the crowd in great spirits.

“People are so excited to be out again and doing something,” said Tammy Tugnum, a director with the hospital foundation, noting how even though the numbers of patrons at the event were the same, it felt far busier than in previous years.

She said the foundation is extremely grateful for the community support they have had over the many years, and they are closing in on four million dollars in funds raised thanks to the partnership they have with the Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Hospital Board (CCRHB). It is because of this partnership, for every one dollar donated, it adds up to $1.40 in total as the CCRHB contributes 40 per cent in matching funds.

The Sacred Heart Hall was transformed with cards and lights into the festive space fit for the Queen of Hearts.

“We decorated for two days, it’s the most we’ve ever decorated, but we just knew we had to come back with a bang,” she said of the return of the event post-Covid.

Despite the last-minute adjustment required when the planned master-of-ceremonies Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson was unable to make it, Jason Ryll stepped in to fill his shoes seamlessly.

The beautifully-catered meal including prime rib, mussels, and delightfully-displayed desserts was catered by CJ’s Southwestern Grill and the bar service was provided by the Williams Lake Daybreak Rotary Club.

A live auction drew generous bidding from the floor and the Woodland Jewellers ring raffle for the one-of-a-kind designer ring by Geoff Bourdon valued at $7,800 was drawn live at 9 p.m.

The winner of the ring raffle was Katie Camenzind.

Following the raffle and live auction was dancing to the music of March Hare, a Vancouver band who has been a popular feature at the event.

Funds raised at the event will go towards new surgical equipment at Cariboo Memorial Hospital. With new surgeries now being made available locally, specialized equipment is needed to support these services.

