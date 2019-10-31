Photos: Cariboo GM’s Pumpkin Carving Spooktacular a huge hit

Beckett Kooger tests his freshly carved Jack’O’Lantern using his mom’s phone outside of Cariboo GM on Tuesday night. Patrick Davies photo. Joel Kooger looks up from sketching out the design for one of his sons’ Jack’O’Lantern at Cariboo GM’s Pumpkin Carving Spooktacular. Patrick Davies photo. Children eagerly begin to empty their pumpkins of their innards at Cariboo GM. Patrick Davies photo The Incredibles were brought to life by the Hadden family at Cariboo GM featuring James (from left), his brother Elijah, mom Kathryn, father Alexander and littlest brother Thomas. Patrick Davies photo. Dozens of lakecity families crowded into the Cariboo GM showroom for the Pumpkin Carving Spooktacular. Patrick Davies photo. Patrick Davies photos Colton Peeman was guided by his grandmother Bea Peeman to ensure his safety and his Jack’O’Lantern’s smooth completion at Cariboo GM’s pumpkin carving event Tuesday night. Patrick Davies photo Titus Pitsos dressed up as Pennywise the Clown from Stephen King’s It to go carve a Jack’O’Lantern at Cariboo GM’s Pumpkin Carving Spooktacular on Tuesday evening. Some of those carving pumpkins dressed up for the occasion like friends Montana Waters and Jordyn Stokes. Patrick Davies photo. Cole Kooger throws some discarded pumpkin seeds and flesh into a bowel as he cleans out his Jack’O’Lantern at the Pumpkin Carving Spooktacular. Patrick Davies photo. Sisters Celine Ouiment and Avery Vreeman smile as they bring their visions for Jack’O’Lanterns to life. Patrick Davies photo. Sisters Celine Ouiment and Avery Vreeman smile as they bring their visions for Jack’O’Lanterns to life. Patrick Davies photo. Dozens of lakecity families crowded into the Cariboo GM showroom for the Pumpkin Carving Spooktacular. Patrick Davies photo. Best friends Pacey Lambe and Paige Gerrior show off the fruits of their labours at Cariboo GM’s Pumpkin Carving Spooktacular. Patrick Davies photo.

Cariboo GM was abuzz with voices on Tuesday night as dozens of lakecity children and their families turned out to help carve up 200 pumpkins for the Pumpkin Carving Spooktacular.

An annual tradition now at Cariboo GM, this community event allows them to give back to the community in a fun and engaging way while also keeping kitchens across the lakecity safe from pumpkin guts. While the turnout is always good, this year they were blown away by how many people showed up right away filling their showroom with children, parents, grandparents and more all eager to take a knife to a pumpkin.

According to fleet manager and event organizer Cathy Poole, Tuesday was the best first turnout they’d had since they’ve started the event. Poole said the pumpkin carving was free to anyone to come in and take a stab at it and that they were happy to see so many do so.

One thing is for sure, there will be a lot of creative and whacky Jack’O’Lanterns lighting up the lakecity Halloween night.



