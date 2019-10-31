Photos: Cariboo GM’s Pumpkin Carving Spooktacular a huge hit

Cariboo GM was abuzz with voices on Tuesday night as dozens of lakecity children and their families turned out to help carve up 200 pumpkins for the Pumpkin Carving Spooktacular.
An annual tradition now at Cariboo GM, this community event allows them to give back to the community in a fun and engaging way while also keeping kitchens across the lakecity safe from pumpkin guts. While the turnout is always good, this year they were blown away by how many people showed up right away filling their showroom with children, parents, grandparents and more all eager to take a knife to a pumpkin.
According to fleet manager and event organizer Cathy Poole, Tuesday was the best first turnout they’d had since they’ve started the event. Poole said the pumpkin carving was free to anyone to come in and take a stab at it and that they were happy to see so many do so.
One thing is for sure, there will be a lot of creative and whacky Jack’O’Lanterns lighting up the lakecity Halloween night.
patrick.davies@wltribune.com
