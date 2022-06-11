PHOTOS: Cariboo Classic Junior Steer and Heifer Show a hit with youth, supporters

Riley DeRose attends Cariboo Classic Junior Steer and Heifer Show. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Dawson Spady takes part in the show portion of the event Sunday. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Participants, including Dawson Spady (right) show their animals Sunday despite rain. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The Spady family competes in show. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) BC Livestock Producers Co-op Association stockyards was busy with the event on the weekend. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Raelee and Mesa Slavens show their heifers. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Raelee Slavens with her heifer. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Geneve Jasper watches daughter Katy Jasper as she prepare for the show. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Jace Mecham and his heifer Sara head to the show ring. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Riley DeRose said the first-ever Cariboo Classic Junior Steer and Heifer Show gave his a chance to showcase his animals. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Mesa Slavens leads her heifer into the show ring at the Inaugural Cariboo Classic Junior Steer and Heifer Show Sunday morning at the stockyards. More than 100 youth from across B.C. and Alberta participated in the agricultural event. See more page 18. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Williams Lake Stampede Queen Karena Sokolan helped at the Cariboo Classic Junior Steer and Heifer Show.(Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Some sun, some rain, lots of entries, participants and camaraderie made up the first-ever Cariboo Classic Junior Steer and Heifer Show in Williams Lake June 3-5.

Open to youth from age seven to 21, more than 100 participants had the opportunity to exhibit at the outside arena of the BC Livestock Producers Co-op Association stockyards on Cattle Drive. The youth competed in showmanship for cash and prizes, and had the opportunity to connect and network with like-minded individuals.

Similar to 4-H they also did public speaking and learned about marketing.

Cariboo Classic president Dean Spady said it was a successful weekend and a great chance for the youth to showcase their animals ahead of the annual 4-H Show and Sale in August.

Aspiring rancher Riley DeRose, 18, was on hand at the event with his heifer and a few cows and enjoyed the opportunity to showcase his animals.

DeRose’s dream is to one day own his own ranch, and in the meantime he continues to work in the field of agriculture while furthering his education in soil sciences.

Kari Mecham was also on hand to watch her children take part in the event.

“There’s been a lot of work over Covid but not a lot of fun so it’s nice to see them sticking with it and having a chance to have some fun,” she said, noting having a chance to show their animals encourages and inspires the youth.

