Photos: Canadian Tire Show and Shine attracts vintage cars of all kinds

While it may not have been a sunny day, the parking lot of the Williams Lake Canadian Tire was bustling as the lakecity turned out for the Canadian Tire Show and Shine.

Vintage and classic cars of all makes, models, companies and eras were proudly on display for dozens of lakecity car enthusiasts to admire and discuss. While the Tribune was not able to get an exact count, just over half the parking lot was filled with cars with their hoods popped.

Read More: Canadian Tire Show and Shine car show coming up Saturday, Sept. 7

This event is held yearly by Candian Tire owners Nancy and Brad O’Neill as a way to raise money for Jumpstart that gives children between the ages four and 18 the chance to take part in sports they may otherwise have unable to access. Money was collected via the cheerful selling of 50/50 tickets and the $10 registration fee for each car in the show and shine.

Many who attended the show and shine came from the 42nd annual Williams Lake Harvest Fair, which is going strong all weekend.


