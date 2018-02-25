PHOTOS: Bridal and grad extravaganza sees steady crowds Sunday

The bridal and grad extravaganza at the Thompson Rivers University gym rang in the praise from brides to be and perusers alike Sunday.

Brides & Belles owner and bridal and grad extravaganza organizer Kimberly Futcher said the day exceeded all expectations.

“It’s been really good today,” Futcher said, who was busy throughout the day helping future brides select a dress for their special day. “We’ve had a couple happy brides already find their dresses.”

Futcher said Sunday’s event was also busier than in previous years.

“We’ve had non-stop waits in the change rooms,” she said.

In all, 33 vendors participated in the event, with the majority of them being local businesses.

Murray Hoffman (right) and Michael Barbour, both members of the Cariboo Gold Dance Band, have some fun at their booth.

Silvia Laffer was busy telling bridal fair and extravaganza visitors all about Sunshine Ranch as a destination for weddings in Horsefly.

All in the Details owner Lawni Langstaff was one of many businesses and merchants who set up booths Sunday at the bridal fair and extravaganza.

Aleah Schwalm modelled dresses throughout the day Sunday.

Rustic Elements owner Jodi Christianson (right) and Melissa Shewchuk had an elaborate booth setup Sunday during the bridal fair and extravaganza, and were also representing Cariboo Event Rentals.

Bobi Bracewell discusses the Homathko River Inn’s plans to host destination weddings this spring and summer with Tanya Vigeant.

