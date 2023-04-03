PHOTOS: Bowling for Kids Sake strikes event success once again in Williams Lake

Deanne Rife was doing her best penguin impression as part of the Court Registry team during Bowling For Kids Sake on March 31, 2023. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Amanda Bergunder, left, and Leanne Schiemann were counting up all the donations as the funds rolled in for Bowling for Kids Sake on Friday, March 31, 2023. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Harry Jennings was the energetic MC for Saturday at Bowling for Kids Sake in Williams Lake on April 1, 2023. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Exploring the Puddle won best dressed during their time slot at the Bowling for Kids Sake 2023 event. (BBBS photo) Hub International won best dressed as a team for their fabulous outfits at Bowling for Kids Sake during their time slot at the 2023 event. (BBBS photo) Williams Lake Film Club and Streets for All Williams Lake teamed up as Wheels and Reels at Bowling for Kids Sake on April 1, 2023. The team dressed up as their Chinese astrological animals and won the best creative costume for their efforts. (BBBS photo)

Susan Erlandson, executive assistant for Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) Williams Lake, once again organized a successful Bowling for Kids Sake event March 31 and April 1.

It was a bittersweet fundraiser for the organization, as it will be the last Erlandson will lead.

Their biggest fundraiser of the year for BBBS, this year they raised over $34,300 for their programs through the two nights of fun bowling.

Erlandson has been making events happen for the organization for 15 years, as well as doing the bookkeeping, grant writing, budget work, manning the front desk and much more.

“Susan knows each and every mentor and mentee’s name, teachers, birthdates, and hobbies off by heart. She makes every child feel special,” said Angela Crump in a media release.

Susan Erlandson, left, and Leanne Schiemann were once again, making Bowling for Kids Sake happen in Williams Lake on March 31 and April 1, 2023, (BBBS photo)

She said Erlandson’s work ethic and compassion “molded the ethos of our agency.”

Teams came out for the Bowling For Kids Sake event to enjoy a just for fun bowling session, with free pizza, a live MC, prizes for a range of accomplishments -including throwing a gutter ball, and “fun” bowling challenges during the cosmic bowling, including bowling with your eyes closed and using your non-dominant hand.

This year’s theme was “Animals on the Loose” and 48 teams comprised of 280 people came out in support of the organization which helps mentor youth in the community.

Strong Start won the best dressed prize for the Friday evening time slot at Bowling for Kids Sake in Williams Lake on March 31, 2023. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Strong Start won the best dressed prize for the Friday evening time slot at Bowling for Kids Sake in Williams Lake on March 31, 2023. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Top Fundraisers were Swana Proctor of Hub International, which raised $2,330, Kaylyn Chevigny of 150 Mile House School, which raised $1,490, Mariah Keep-Gladue of Barton Insurance, who raised $1,410.

With generous community sponsors Tolko, Williams Lake Truckers Association, Dr. Allan Dickens, Williams Lake First Nation, Pioneer Logging, Heartland Toyota, Consus Management, and Red Tomato Pies, the event had a lot to offer participants.

A voucher from All-Ways Travel worth $800, a gift basket from O-Netrix and a gift basket from Woodland Jewellers were the prizes for these top fundraisers.

READ MORE: BBBS of Williams Lake Bowl for Kids Sake ready to roll

READ MORE: Big Brothers and Big Sisters in Williams Lake fundraiser a striking success

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

charityWilliams Lake