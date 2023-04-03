PHOTOS: Bowling for Kids Sake strikes event success once again in Williams Lake

Susan Erlandson, executive assistant for Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) Williams Lake, once again organized a successful Bowling for Kids Sake event March 31 and April 1.
It was a bittersweet fundraiser for the organization, as it will be the last Erlandson will lead.
Their biggest fundraiser of the year for BBBS, this year they raised over $34,300 for their programs through the two nights of fun bowling.
Erlandson has been making events happen for the organization for 15 years, as well as doing the bookkeeping, grant writing, budget work, manning the front desk and much more.
“Susan knows each and every mentor and mentee’s name, teachers, birthdates, and hobbies off by heart. She makes every child feel special,” said Angela Crump in a media release.
She said Erlandson’s work ethic and compassion “molded the ethos of our agency.”
Teams came out for the Bowling For Kids Sake event to enjoy a just for fun bowling session, with free pizza, a live MC, prizes for a range of accomplishments -including throwing a gutter ball, and “fun” bowling challenges during the cosmic bowling, including bowling with your eyes closed and using your non-dominant hand.
This year’s theme was “Animals on the Loose” and 48 teams comprised of 280 people came out in support of the organization which helps mentor youth in the community.
Top Fundraisers were Swana Proctor of Hub International, which raised $2,330, Kaylyn Chevigny of 150 Mile House School, which raised $1,490, Mariah Keep-Gladue of Barton Insurance, who raised $1,410.
With generous community sponsors Tolko, Williams Lake Truckers Association, Dr. Allan Dickens, Williams Lake First Nation, Pioneer Logging, Heartland Toyota, Consus Management, and Red Tomato Pies, the event had a lot to offer participants.
A voucher from All-Ways Travel worth $800, a gift basket from O-Netrix and a gift basket from Woodland Jewellers were the prizes for these top fundraisers.
Do you have a comment about this story? email:
ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.