PHOTOS: BGC Williams Lake makes a big splash with street party

Kalen, from left, Gregory, and Amelia Ambrose were enjoying the circus-themed photo booth at the BGC street party in Williams Lake Aug. 31. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) A water fight between children and police and firefighters had everyone laughing at the BGC street party Aug. 31 in Williams Lake. See more on this popular event on Page 15. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Wyatt Nielson was enjoying a burger as a tiger at the BGC street party on Aug. 31. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Evie Olynick was getting to sit on a member of the Hooligans’ motorcycle. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Jessan Olynick was getting to sit on John-Paul Albinati’s motorcycle. Albinati is a member of the Hooligans’ which was holding a silent auction to raise money for the BGC . (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Members of area fire departments get the water fight started. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Austin Johnston rides the mechanical bull at the BGC street party. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The water fight gets underway. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The water fight at the BGC street party Aug. 31 in Williams Lake. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The water fight at the BGC street party Aug. 31 in Williams Lake. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The water fight at the BGC street party Aug. 31 in Williams Lake. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The BGC Club Williams Lake hosted a downtown street party on Aug. 31.

It was the 20th time the group had hosted the popular event in Williams Lake, and it ended with the crowd favourite, a massive water fight. This year, youth who want to participate pitched a full-scale attack against the RCMP, Williams Lake Fire Department, and Wildwood Fire Department volunteers.

Madison Batty, youth programs leader for BGC Williams Lake, said they had been working since January to organize the major event.

Rotary was serving free burgers at the event, and they ran out of the 380 burgers available, so the turnout was impressive.

“Amazing, so good,” said Batty, of how she felt it went.

There were community agencies, vendors, volunteers and community partners offering a broad range of games, activities, food and entertainment.

“It’s just a great way to celebrate the community,” remarked Krista Harvey, club manager.

They had a mechanical bull for brave youth to try, which proved very popular, there was face painting and a silent auction offered by the Hooligans to help raise money for the BGC Williams Lake.

