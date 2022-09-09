PHOTOS: BGC Williams Lake makes a big splash with street party

The BGC Club Williams Lake hosted a downtown street party on Aug. 31.
It was the 20th time the group had hosted the popular event in Williams Lake, and it ended with the crowd favourite, a massive water fight. This year, youth who want to participate pitched a full-scale attack against the RCMP, Williams Lake Fire Department, and Wildwood Fire Department volunteers.
Madison Batty, youth programs leader for BGC Williams Lake, said they had been working since January to organize the major event.
Rotary was serving free burgers at the event, and they ran out of the 380 burgers available, so the turnout was impressive.
“Amazing, so good,” said Batty, of how she felt it went.
There were community agencies, vendors, volunteers and community partners offering a broad range of games, activities, food and entertainment.
“It’s just a great way to celebrate the community,” remarked Krista Harvey, club manager.
They had a mechanical bull for brave youth to try, which proved very popular, there was face painting and a silent auction offered by the Hooligans to help raise money for the BGC Williams Lake.
