Upwards of 15 vendors participated in the 2019 Bridal and Grad Fair

Williams Lake home-based and retail businesses to help brides, grooms, graduates and their families were on display in full force Sunday for the 2019 Williams Lake Bridal and Grad Fair.

Hosted by Kimberly Jefferson of Kimberly’s Wedding Consulting, upwards of 15 vendors showed brides, grooms and graduates everything from event planning ideas to honeymoon travel destinations at the Ramada Convention Centre throughout the afternoon.

Vendors included: Kimberly’s Wedding Consulting, All In The Details, All-Ways Travel, Awaken Day Spa and Salon, Arcada Rentals, Lo’s Florist, South Broadway Liquor Store, Kristen Foote Make-up and Hair, Diane Ashley Photography, Kimberly Futcher, the Glass Slipper Boutique, Marykay and Soul Syrup Massage.

2019 Bridal and Grad Fair organizer Kimberly Jefferson