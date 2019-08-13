In a Facebook post, photographer Tammy-Lynn Post explains the streaks are stars and the lines that look like scratches are comets. (Tammy-Lynn Post photo)

Photographer captures Perseid meteor shower over Shuswap

Six hours spent capturing hundreds of meteors streaking across night sky

A local photographer stayed up for more than six hours to capture hundreds of meteors streaking across the night sky in Salmon Arm.

On the night of Monday, Aug. 12, Tammy-Lynn Post took a trip down Salmon River Road to watch and take photos of the annual Perseid meteor shower.

Read more: Star Gazing: Patterns of stars

Read more: Asteroids are smacking Earth twice as often as before

At the shower’s peak, a stargazer can see roughly 100 meteors an hour in dark sky locations.

Post started taking photos at about 9:30 p.m. and took the last photo around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning. She then shared her photos to a Shuswap Facebook page explaining the streaks of light in the photos.

“The ones that look out of place kinda like scratches, those ones are the meteors. The rest are all stars,” wrote Post describing her photos.

Named after the constellation Perseus, the Perseid shower is made of tiny space debris coming off the Swift-Tuttle comet.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

At the Perseid meteor shower’s peak, a star gazer will see roughly 100 meteors an hour in dark sky locations. (Tammy-Lynn Post photo)

Previous story
VIDEO: Lifelong friendships created through Big Brothers Big Sisters of Williams Lake

Just Posted

Sheriff shortage delays court appearance of man accused of attempted murder near Williams Lake

Jayson Gilbert remains in custody in relation to Rudy Johnson bridge incident

VIDEO: Lifelong friendships created through Big Brothers Big Sisters of Williams Lake

The first thing they are doing as adult friends is taking a two-week trip to the Maritimes together

Northern Development offers rebates to businesses affected by forestry downturn

A rebate of up to 75 per cent, to a maximum of $15,000 can be recovered

Police release image of man missing after Rudy Johnson bridge incident and alleged attempted murder

Branton Regner has not been seen since August 9 after an incident on the Rudy Johnson bridge.

Watch for deer and stick to the speed limit on Highway 97: resident

There have been several deer killed so far in that area exiting Williams Lake south

Four-year-old girl one of two killed in crash near Shambhala music festival

The 26-year-old driver of a Saturn SUV was also killed

‘Very surreal’: B.C. students help design space colony in NASA-backed competition

Lower Mainland teens were part of the victorious team at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida in July

Photographer captures Perseid meteor shower over Shuswap

Six hours spent capturing hundreds of meteors streaking across night sky

VIDEO: Grandfather speaks out about teen who died after overdosing in B.C. skate park

‘They murdered him’

Another teen mourned in Greater Victoria after suspected overdose

Meanwhile, still no answer one year after suspected overdose death of area teen Dorrian Wright

Police ask ‘entire country’ to help find person of interest in B.C. teen’s murder

Nanaimo RCMP, investigating Makayla Chang’s murder, trying to locate Steven Michael Bacon

‘So tired of all this violence’: Dramatic brawl in Surrey caught on video

Head of Surrey Crime Prevention Society says her youth volunteers regularly witness similar incidents

Bear killed after head-on collision near B.C.-Alberta border

Driver faced with split-second choice to hit either semi or animal

B.C. vehicle insurance remains Canada’s costliest, industry group says

ICBC monopoly needs competition, Insurance Bureau of Canada argues

Most Read