PHOTO: Xeni Gwet’in residential school survivors

Survivors of residential schools gathered at Xeni Gwet’in First Nation in Nemiah Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 25 when Williams Lake First Nation released its preliminary findings of its investigation at the former St. Joseph’s Mission Indian Residential School.

During a livestream of a press conference, WLFN Chief Willie Sellars said 93 potential graves have been revealed that require further analysis and outlined a dark history of cover-up and abuse.

Sellars along with project manager Whitney Spearing said the findings of the preliminary investigation are only a small snapshot of the work that will continue to be done over a vast area. In giving more detail, Spearing said the team is working to understand how the 93 potential burials correlate with the historic cemetery at St. Joseph’s Mission. She added their data suggests 50 of the 93 potential burials are not associated with the cemetery.

