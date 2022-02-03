Xeni Gwet’in residential school survivors Delia William, left front row, Eileen William, Annie William, Madeline Lulua and Phyllis William, back row left, Betty Lulua, Chris Williams, Agnes William, Alex Lulua, Dinah Lulua, James Lulua, James Lulua Sr. Rocky Quilt, David Setah, Roger William and Doreen William. (Shannon Woods photo)

Xeni Gwet’in residential school survivors Delia William, left front row, Eileen William, Annie William, Madeline Lulua and Phyllis William, back row left, Betty Lulua, Chris Williams, Agnes William, Alex Lulua, Dinah Lulua, James Lulua, James Lulua Sr. Rocky Quilt, David Setah, Roger William and Doreen William. (Shannon Woods photo)

PHOTO: Xeni Gwet’in residential school survivors

Community members gathered to hear preliminary results of St. Joseph’s Mission investigation

Survivors of residential schools gathered at Xeni Gwet’in First Nation in Nemiah Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 25 when Williams Lake First Nation released its preliminary findings of its investigation at the former St. Joseph’s Mission Indian Residential School.

During a livestream of a press conference, WLFN Chief Willie Sellars said 93 potential graves have been revealed that require further analysis and outlined a dark history of cover-up and abuse.

Sellars along with project manager Whitney Spearing said the findings of the preliminary investigation are only a small snapshot of the work that will continue to be done over a vast area. In giving more detail, Spearing said the team is working to understand how the 93 potential burials correlate with the historic cemetery at St. Joseph’s Mission. She added their data suggests 50 of the 93 potential burials are not associated with the cemetery.

READ MORE: ‘93 is our number’: WLFN reveals St. Joseph’s Mission preliminary findings


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

First Nationsresidential schools

Previous story
OUR HOMETOWN: Learning from seniors

Just Posted

Snow continues to fall over the lakecity Thursday afternoon (Feb. 3) (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake residents digging out from another big snowfall

Alex Froese, 26, enjoys learning from the seniors she works with at Retirement Concepts in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
OUR HOMETOWN: Learning from seniors

After several Williams Lake Stampeders tested positive for COVID-19, this weekend’s Saturday night game has been postponed. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Several Stampeders test positive for COVID-19, hockey games postponed a week

Members of 100 Mile Fire Rescue secure the scene of a gas leak on Alpine Avenue Wednesday morning. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
UPDATE: Semi-truck driver arrested after driving into ‘hot zone’ near gas leak