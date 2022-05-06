Cariboo Memorial Hospital clinical operations managers Savanna Brown, left, Todd Onsorge, director clinical operations Derek Keller, clinical operations manager Erin Nohr, Rotarian Dave Dickson and clinical operations manager Lisa Ryll ready to serve pizza during a staff appreciation lunch held Tuesday, May 3. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Cariboo Memorial Hospital clinical operations managers Savanna Brown, left, Todd Onsorge, director clinical operations Derek Keller, clinical operations manager Erin Nohr, Rotarian Dave Dickson and clinical operations manager Lisa Ryll ready to serve pizza during a staff appreciation lunch held Tuesday, May 3. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

PHOTO: Rotary Club of Williams Lake provides CMH staff lunch

“They do an amazing job in our community.”

Cariboo Memorial Hospital staff were treated to an appreciation lunch in the hospital cafeteria Tuesday, May 3, from the Rotary Club of Williams Lake.

“They do an amazing job in our community,” Rotarian Dave Dickson said. “They are the unsung heroes.”

Lunch consisted of pizza from Red Tomatoe Pies and some dainties.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Community

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
VIDEO: Williams Lake Seedy Saturday, earlybird farmer’s market kicks off the season

Just Posted

Williams Lake RCMP are on scene in the 300 block of Midnight Drive Friday, May 6. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake RCMP cordon off portion of Midnight Drive Friday morning

Sienna Kalashnikoff, 10, along with her cousins Amira Magnusson, 9, Ava Magnusson, 11, and Dean Magnusson, 5, proudly display some of the plants they were selling at Seedy Saturday and Early Bird Farmers’ Market, April 30 in Williams Lake. Read more about the event on page A11. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
VIDEO: Williams Lake Seedy Saturday, earlybird farmer’s market kicks off the season

Remy Vande Weghe and his dog Maya were setting out for Dog Creek on April 30, 2022 from Williams Lake, as part of a tour through western Canada back home to Quebec. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Bicycle tourist visits Williams Lake en route back to Quebec with his dog

Members of the Williams Lake Lions Club are getting ready to present their Mother's Day Breakfast and market event Sunday, May 8. (Williams Lake Tribune file photo)
Williams Lake Lions Club Mother’s Day breakfast, market Sunday, May 8