PHOTO: Rotary Club of Williams Lake provides CMH staff lunch

Cariboo Memorial Hospital clinical operations managers Savanna Brown, left, Todd Onsorge, director clinical operations Derek Keller, clinical operations manager Erin Nohr, Rotarian Dave Dickson and clinical operations manager Lisa Ryll ready to serve pizza during a staff appreciation lunch held Tuesday, May 3. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Cariboo Memorial Hospital staff were treated to an appreciation lunch in the hospital cafeteria Tuesday, May 3, from the Rotary Club of Williams Lake.

“They do an amazing job in our community,” Rotarian Dave Dickson said. “They are the unsung heroes.”

Lunch consisted of pizza from Red Tomatoe Pies and some dainties.



