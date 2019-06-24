PHOTO: Moose cow and calf find quiet resting place in South Lakeside Drive yard

Homeowners on South Lakeside Drive got quite a surprise Monday afternoon when their home security camera captured images of a cow moose and her calf resting in the flower garden.

The calf appears to be brand new and can be seen resting and following her mother in the backyard of the home.

Residents are reminded to keep their dogs on a leash while newborn wildlife are just being born in and around the city, especially of they don’t want any trouble from the offspring’s protective mothers who are always close by keeping a watchful eye over them.

