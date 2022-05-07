PHOTO GALLERY: Williams Lake Guru Nanak Sikh Temple celebrates Vaisakhi

Five Sikh leaders representing the five beloved ones participate in the Vaisakhi celebration Saturday, April 30, at Guru Nanak Sikh Temple in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

For the second weekend in a row Sikhs in Williams Lake celebrated Vaisakhi, this time at the Guru Nanak Sikh Temple on Mackenzie Avenue.

Temple member Surinderpal Rathor said with the arrival of a new priest,= reading of the holy book began on Monday, April 25.

On Saturday afternoon, April 30, local Sikhs as well as visitors from 100 Mile House, Clinton and Abbotsford, gathered for tea, with sweets and savoury snacks, prepared by women in the kitchen at the temple.

For Kulvinder Khakh it was a nice opportunity to catch up with his lifelong friend Jaspaul Mudhar who brought his family from 100 Mile House for the celebration.

“We are old time friends who grew up together in Williams Lake,” the two men said smiling.

Just before 5 p.m. people gathered outside to prepare for the raising of the flag, which is replaced with a new one each year.

The flag pole is covered with a bright orange cloth and some of the women wrap bright orange ribbons all along it.

A procession from the temple led by five Sikh leaders representing the five beloved ones exited the temple followed by a drummer and a group of women – all singing.

“Our flag is raised to indicate there is a Sikh temple there and that it is a place you can come for help, shelter or refuge,” Rathor explained. “If someone comes to the temple, they know they will be protected.”

After the flag raising everyone returned inside the hall to enjoy a dinner prepared by the women.

Vaisakhi is a festival which marks the beginning of harvest and a new business year, as well as the time when Sikhism was born as a collective faith in 1699.

Three principles of Sikhism Rathor wanted to share include working hard and honestly, sharing your earnings and praising Almighty God.

There are two Sikh temples in Williams Lake – the other one is located on Pine Street.

This weekend Sikhs in 100 Mile House will host a Vaisakhi celebration.

Read More: Residents enjoy Vaisakhi celebrations in Williams Lake



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ReligionWilliams Lake

Gurpreet Kair reads the holy book Saturday, April 30, inside the Guru Nanak Sikh Temple. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Guru Nanak Sikh Temple member Surinderpal Rathor, left, chats with Cariboo Place manager Raj Salaria and Cariboo Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson prior to the raising of the flag during a Vaisakhi celebration held Saturday, April 30 in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

As the flag is being prepared, there was singing of Sikh songs during a Vaisakhi celebration at the Guru Nanak Sikh Temple in Williams Lake on Saturday, April 30. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Amrik Badesha, left, has been part of the local Sikh community since 1974 when he moved to Williams Lake from England. Beant Singh is the new priest serving Guru Nanak Sikh Temple. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Amarjit Khak and Jaswinder Boyal were two of the cooks who helped prepare the food for the weekend. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Sukhdeep Khakh, left, and his wife Kulwinder Khakh are members of Guru Nanak Sikh Temple. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Each year a new flag is raised at Guru Nanak Sikh Temple during the Vaisakhi celebration.

Prabh Mudhar, left, from Williams Lake enjoys the opportunity to visit with her sister-in-law Harjinder Mudhar from 100 Mile House. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Kulwinder Saini poses for a photograph next to the flag pole at Guru Nanak Sikh Temple. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Gopi Panesar, left, with her husband Rinku Panesar and their five-month-old baby Arien returned home to Williams Lake from Surrey to join in the Vaisakhi celebration at Guru Nanak Sikh Temple. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Jasvir Johal with her sons Gurwin, 3, and Manmit, 6, were all smiles awaiting the flag raising at Guru Nanak Sikh Temple. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Suman Bisla and her son Gurman, 7, sit quietly inside the temple to listen as the holy book is being read. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Kuvlinder Khakh, left, from Williams Lake catches up with his life-long friend Jaspaul Mudhar and his son Gurlal, 12, from 100 Mile House. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Pakora is a favourite food during Vaisakhi celebrations as Gurlal Mudhar, 12, can attest to. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A procession led by five Sikh leaders, followed by singers, exits from the temple to start the flag raising ceremony during Vaisakhi held at Guru Nanak Sikh Temple in Williams Lake, Saturday, April 30. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

New bright orange cloth and ribbons are wrapped around the flag pole. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

An elaborate array of sweets and savoury snacks are served with chai before the flag raising ceremony takes place. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)