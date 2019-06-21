PHOTO GALLERY/VIDEO: Williams Lake celebrates National Indigenous Peoples Day with parade

National Indigenous Peoples Day Parade was wonderful to see in Williams Lake Friday, June 21. Angie Mindus/Williams Lake Tribune photos

The annual National Indigenous Peoples Day Parade got underway Friday morning, June 21 under bright, blue skies.

Always a popular event, the parade started on 1st Ave. downtown, heading up Oliver Street and turning left onto 7th Ave. for Boitanio Park.

At the park the celebration continued with bouncy castles for the children and fun events such as a bannock-making contest as well as dancing and drumming.

