Tatla Lake School students learned the art of Pysanky - Ukrainian Egg Dying from Deborah Kannegiesser. (Photos submitted)

Tatla Lake School students learned the art of Pysanky - Ukrainian Egg Dying from Deborah Kannegiesser. (Photos submitted)

PHOTO GALLERY: Tatla Lake students learn the art of Pysanky eggs

Pysanky is a traditional craft in Ukraine and Poland

Students at Tatla Lake School in the West Chilcotin had the wonderful opportunity to create Pysanky eggs with Deborah Kannegiesser, said teacher Audra Peterson.

Pysanky is a traditional craft in Ukraine and Poland.

Kannegiesser has previously coordinated and taught the art of Pysanky as a community resource volunteer in schools, Peterson said.

“She is Ukrainian and sharing Ukrainian culture is deeply important in today’s world. She hopes this will stimulate others to share their skills with students and possibly inspire other schools to include this art into future classrooms.”

In a flyer she sent home to students Peterson noted the method is similar to batik – patterns are drawn on the egg with wax, which then protects the covered areas from the dye that is applied. By repeating this process with different colors of dye, a multi-colored pattern is built up.

Finally, the wax is removed to reveal the colors that were covered up at each stage. A layer of polyurethane can be added over the finished egg to protect the dyed design and to give a gloss finish. Traditionally, the eggs were left whole. They would eventually dry out and become light.

The drying out process can take a long time. The egg will not smell as they are coated in the varnish but it is important to keep them in a safe place so they do not break. If you are skilled in blowing out eggs and have your child’s permission you can be blown out to allow them to be hung as ornaments.

Peterson hopes to buy some kits and materials for next year and maybe we can continue this wonderful tradition of Pysanky egg writing.

READ MORE: Tatla Lake School part of the community


monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Chilcotin

 

Tatla Lake School students learned the art of Pysanky - Ukrainian Egg Dying from Deborah Kannegiesser. (Photo submitted)

Tatla Lake School students learned the art of Pysanky - Ukrainian Egg Dying from Deborah Kannegiesser. (Photo submitted)

Tatla Lake School students learned the art of Pysanky - Ukrainian Egg Dying from Deborah Kannegiesser. (Photos submitted)

Tatla Lake School students learned the art of Pysanky - Ukrainian Egg Dying from Deborah Kannegiesser. (Photos submitted)

Tatla Lake School students learned the art of Pysanky - Ukrainian Egg Dying from Deborah Kannegiesser. (Photos submitted)

Tatla Lake School students learned the art of Pysanky - Ukrainian Egg Dying from Deborah Kannegiesser. (Photos submitted)

Tatla Lake School students learned the art of Pysanky - Ukrainian Egg Dying from Deborah Kannegiesser. (Photos submitted)

Tatla Lake School students learned the art of Pysanky - Ukrainian Egg Dying from Deborah Kannegiesser. (Photos submitted)

Tatla Lake School students learned the art of Pysanky - Ukrainian Egg Dying from Deborah Kannegiesser. (Photos submitted)

Tatla Lake School students learned the art of Pysanky - Ukrainian Egg Dying from Deborah Kannegiesser. (Photos submitted)

Tatla Lake School students learned the art of Pysanky - Ukrainian Egg Dying from Deborah Kannegiesser. (Photos submitted)

Tatla Lake School students learned the art of Pysanky - Ukrainian Egg Dying from Deborah Kannegiesser. (Photos submitted)

Tatla Lake School students learned the art of Pysanky - Ukrainian Egg Dying from Deborah Kannegiesser. (Photos submitted)

Tatla Lake School students learned the art of Pysanky - Ukrainian Egg Dying from Deborah Kannegiesser. (Photos submitted)

Tatla Lake School students learned the art of Pysanky - Ukrainian Egg Dying from Deborah Kannegiesser. (Photos submitted)

Tatla Lake School students learned the art of Pysanky - Ukrainian Egg Dying from Deborah Kannegiesser. (Photos submitted)

Tatla Lake School students learned the art of Pysanky - Ukrainian Egg Dying from Deborah Kannegiesser. (Photos submitted)

Tatla Lake School students learned the art of Pysanky - Ukrainian Egg Dying from Deborah Kannegiesser. (Photos submitted)

Tatla Lake School students learned the art of Pysanky - Ukrainian Egg Dying from Deborah Kannegiesser. (Photos submitted)

Tatla Lake School students learned the art of Pysanky - Ukrainian Egg Dying from Deborah Kannegiesser. (Photos submitted)

Tatla Lake School students learned the art of Pysanky - Ukrainian Egg Dying from Deborah Kannegiesser. (Photos submitted)

Tatla Lake School students learned the art of Pysanky - Ukrainian Egg Dying from Deborah Kannegiesser. (Photos submitted)

Previous story
100 Mile House Shriners dinner auction was a snapping good time

Just Posted

Dakota Handley, 4, and her cousin Logan Handley, 5, enjoy the art activity during Williams Lake First Nation’s Easter celebration held Sunday, April 2 in the Cataline Elementary School parking lot, play area and Thompson Rivers University grounds. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
UPDATE: Williams Lake Easter Festival postponed due to bad weather

Eric O’Flynn, left, and Clay Gordon are up and coming bull riders training in the United States in preparation for the coming 2023 rodeo season which will begin for them at the Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo in Williams Lake April 14, 15 and 16. (Photo submitted)
Cariboo bull riders kicking off rodeo season at Indoor Spring Classic in Williams Lake

Tatla Lake School students learned the art of Pysanky - Ukrainian Egg Dying from Deborah Kannegiesser. (Photo submitted)
PHOTO GALLERY: Tatla Lake students learn the art of Pysanky eggs

Chilco Ranch in Hanceville is in the midst of calving season. (Jordan Grier photo)
Prolonged winter, fuel costs top of mind for Cariboo Cattlemen’s Association

Pop-up banner image