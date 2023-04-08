PHOTO GALLERY: Tatla Lake students learn the art of Pysanky eggs

Students at Tatla Lake School in the West Chilcotin had the wonderful opportunity to create Pysanky eggs with Deborah Kannegiesser, said teacher Audra Peterson.

Pysanky is a traditional craft in Ukraine and Poland.

Kannegiesser has previously coordinated and taught the art of Pysanky as a community resource volunteer in schools, Peterson said.

“She is Ukrainian and sharing Ukrainian culture is deeply important in today’s world. She hopes this will stimulate others to share their skills with students and possibly inspire other schools to include this art into future classrooms.”

In a flyer she sent home to students Peterson noted the method is similar to batik – patterns are drawn on the egg with wax, which then protects the covered areas from the dye that is applied. By repeating this process with different colors of dye, a multi-colored pattern is built up.

Finally, the wax is removed to reveal the colors that were covered up at each stage. A layer of polyurethane can be added over the finished egg to protect the dyed design and to give a gloss finish. Traditionally, the eggs were left whole. They would eventually dry out and become light.

The drying out process can take a long time. The egg will not smell as they are coated in the varnish but it is important to keep them in a safe place so they do not break. If you are skilled in blowing out eggs and have your child’s permission you can be blown out to allow them to be hung as ornaments.

Peterson hopes to buy some kits and materials for next year and maybe we can continue this wonderful tradition of Pysanky egg writing.

Tatla Lake School students learned the art of Pysanky - Ukrainian Egg Dying from Deborah Kannegiesser. (Photo submitted)