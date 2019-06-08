PHOTO GALLERY: Take a sneak peak at the 2019 Dry Grad Parade and festivities

Angie MINDUS
Staff Writer
Auditions are Tuesday, June 11 and Thursday, June 13 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Studio Theatre
There are six finalists, Tl’etinqox is the only one in Cariboo-Chilcotin
Canadian Taxpayers Federation director argues events honouring military are worth the money
Amanda Burnett, founder of Waitlisted Project BC, shares parents’ stories about childcare struggles
Federal government says the money to fund 24 projects under the Coastal Restoration Fund
After economic slowdown last winter the unemployment rate has hovered near 40-year lows
Related goals include playing for the women’s national team and earning Olympic gold
Canada Revenue Agency said in May about 97 per cent of eligible families had applied for rebates
Clasped in one of the raptor’s talons is each one’s desire: a living venomous diamondback rattlesnake
Nisga’a Nation says the opposition to their land transaction is politically motivated
Thousands turned out to witness the culmination of 13 years of hard work
Williams Lake RCMP are looking for two suspects said to have fled on foot towards Edwards Drive
Skyline and GROW held their 2019 graduation ceremony for a packed house
Ministry confirms it has been in contact with the landowner
Seventeen crew members participated in the all-day exercise
Andrea Cranmer posted a 30 second clip of the bear on social media.