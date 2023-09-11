PHOTO GALLERY: Speaking our Truth Competition Pow Wow Sunday, Sept 10

Akio Pierro of Bonaparte First Nation participates in the Grand Entry of The Speaking our Truth Competition Pow Wow Sunday, Sept. 10. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Williams Lake First Nation elder Amy Sandy participates in the Grand Entry at the Speaking our Truth Competition Pow Wow Sunday, Sept. 10. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The sun was shining all three days of the Speaking Our Truth Competition Pow Wow as seen here Sunday, Sept. 10. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Brenda Gaetner, Williams Lake First Nation specific claims team senior counsel gives Everett White a fist bump after she is introduced during the grand entry at the Speaking Our Truth Competition Pow Wow Sunday, Sept. 10. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Spuzzum First Nation Chief James Hobart sports a warm smile as he is introduced during the Speaking Our Truth Competition Pow Wow Sunday, Sept. 10. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Crystal Wells, senior coordinator of Indigenous Relations for Taseko Mines Gibraltar holds up a mosaic created at her booth during the Speaking Our Truth Competition Pow Wow Sunday, Sept. 10. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Dallas George of Esk’etemc First Nation participates in the grand entry of the Speaking Our Truth Competition Pow Wow Sunday, Sept. 10. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The Speaking Our Truth Competition Pow Wow Sunday, Sept. 10 attracted competitors from all over. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Sky Moses participates in the grand entry of the Speaking Our Truth Competition Pow Wow Sunday, Sept. 10 attracted competitors from all over. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The Speaking Our Truth Competition Pow Wow attracted competitors from all over. Here a dancer participates Sunday, Sept. 10. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) A dancer participates in the final day of the Speaking Our Truth Competition Pow Wow. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The Speaking Our Truth Competition Pow Wow Sunday, Sept. 10 attracted competitors from all over. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) A dancer participates in the Speaking Our Truth Competition Pow Wow Sunday, Sept. 10. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The Speaking Our Truth Competition Pow Wow Sunday, Sept. 10 attracted competitors from all over. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) A young dancer participates in the Speaking Our Truth Competition Pow Wow Sunday, Sept. 10. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The Speaking Our Truth Competition Pow Wow attracted competitors from all over. Here a dancer participates Sunday, Sept. 10. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Dancers of all ages participate Speaking Our Truth Competition Pow Wow Sunday, Sept. 10 attracted competitors from all over. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) A dancer participates in The Speaking Our Truth Competition Pow Wow on Sunday, Sept. 10. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The Speaking Our Truth Competition Pow Wow attracted competitors from all over. Here a dancer waits for the judge’s decision. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The Speaking Our Truth Competition Pow Wow Sunday, Sept. 10 attracted competitors from all over. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The Speaking Our Truth Competition Pow Wow attracted competitors from all over as seen here Sunday, Sept. 10. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The Speaking Our Truth Competition Pow Wow attracted competitors from all over as seen here Sunday, Sept. 10. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The Speaking Our Truth Competition Pow Wow Sunday, Sept. 10 attracted competitors from all over. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The Speaking Our Truth Competition Pow Wow attracted competitors from all over as seen here Sunday Sept. 10. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The Speaking Our Truth Competition Pow Wow attracted competitors from all over as seen here Sunday, Sept. 10. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The Speaking Our Truth Competition Pow Wow attracted competitors from all over as seen here Sunday, Sept. 10. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The Speaking Our Truth Competition Pow Wow attracted competitors from all over, as seen here Sunday Sept. 10. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The Speaking Our Truth Competition Pow Wow attracted competitors from all over, as seen here Sunday, Sept. 10. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Elaborate regalia was part of the beauty on display at the Speaking our Truth Competitive Pow Wow as seen here Sunday, Sept. 10. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The Speaking our Truth Competitive Pow Wow attracted competitors of all ages as seen here Sunday, Sept. 10. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) One of the participants at the Speaking our Truth Competitive Pow Wow Sunday, Sept. 10. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) A dancer participates in the Speaking our Truth Competitive Pow Wow, Sunday, Sept. 10. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) One of the dancers participating in the Speaking Our Truth Competitive Pow Wow shares a warm smile for the camera Sunday, Sept. 10. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) A young dancer participates in the grand entry of the Speaking our Truth Competitive Pow Wow Sunday, Sept. 10. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The Speaking our Truth Competitive Pow Wow attracted competitors of all ages as seen here Sunday, Sept. 10. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The Speaking our Truth Competitive Pow Wow attracted competitors of all ages as seen here Sunday, Sept. 10. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The Speaking our Truth Competitive Pow Wow attracted competitors of all ages as seen here Sunday, Sept. 10. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Some young dancers participate Sunday, Sept. 10 at the Speaking our Truth Competition Pow Wow. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The Speaking our Truth Competitive Pow Wow attracted competitors of all ages as seen here Sunday, Sept. 10. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The Speaking our Truth Competitive Pow Wow attracted competitors of all ages as seen here Sunday, Sept. 10. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The Speaking our Truth Competitive Pow Wow attracted competitors of all ages as seen here Sunday, Sept. 10. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The Speaking our Truth Competitive Pow Wow attracted competitors of all ages as seen here Sunday, Sept. 10. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Participants in the Speaking Our Truth Competition Pow Wow at T’exelc First Nation, Sunday, Sept. 10. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Competitors congratulate each other Sunday, Sept. 10 at the Speaking Our Truth Competition Pow Wow. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) A competitor in the Chicken dance Sunday, Sept. 10 (right) at the Speaking our Truth Competition Pow Wow. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Williams Lake First Nation Coun. Dancing Water Sandy participates in the grand entry Sunday, Sept 10 at the Speaking our Truth Competition Pow Wow. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Live drumming and singing was provided all weekend as well as a drumming competition at the Speaking our Truth Competition Pow Wow as seen here Sunday, Sept. 10. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Live drumming and singing was provided all weekend as well as a drumming competition at the Speaking our Truth Competition Pow Wow as seen here Sunday, Sept. 10. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) An elder participates in the Speaking our Truth Competition Pow Wow Sunday, Sept. 10. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) An elder participates in the Speaking our Truth Competition Pow Wow Sunday, Sept. 10. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) An elder participates in the Speaking our Truth Competition Pow Wow Sunday, Sept. 10. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Everett White carries the American flag during the grand entry Sunday, Sept. 10 at the Speaking our Truth Competition Pow Wow. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Frank Robbins of Esk’etemc participates in the Sunday, Sept. 10 grand entry at the Speaking Our Truth Competition Pow Wow. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Colourful regalia, the sound of drums and pride of culture were on full display as the final day of the Speaking Our Truth Competition Pow Wow got underway Sunday, Sept. 10.
“The pow wow is a very special weekend for us,” said Williams Lake First Nation Chief Willie Sellars as he welcomed everyone to the Chief William Pow Wow Arbor.
“The arbor that we are sitting in today was an arbor that was built by our people at WLFN.”
He said the arbor spans multiple legacies of leaders and band membership.
“We have a strong, strong, legacy of pow wows in our community. We have champions and elders who really hold it up in a high regard. There is the importance of healing that comes with bringing people together in a good way.”
Sellars said 2023 marks the 20th anniversary of the Chief William Pow Wow Arbor, to which the crowd clapped and gave some vocal approval.
“There is a lot of healing that is happening here. There are a lot of prayers and sacredness and nothing brings people together better than what we are doing right here, right now. We are celebrating, but we are also praying for those who cannot make it. We are healing together as Indigenous and non-Indigenous.”
Thanking everyone for attending, Sellars welcomed everyone to Williams Lake First Nation.
For the third day in a row the sun was shining and the sky was blue.
There was wind blowing dust in the parking lot Sunday afternoon, but the wind was not felt inside arbor.
