PHOTO GALLERY: Students shine at 2022 Williams Lake Dry Grad

Williams Lake Dry Grad 2022 (Angie Mindus photos - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake Grade 12 students arrived in style for the Williams Lake Dry Grad celebrations at the Stampede Grounds Saturday evening (June 11).

Graduates made their way to the event via a traditional Dry Grad Parade, something the community hasn’t seen in the last two years as a result of pandemic restrictions.

Crowds lined the streets to catch a glimpse of the graduates downtown before they enjoyed a Starry Night evening at the Stampede Grounds.

