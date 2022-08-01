PHOTO GALLERY: Little Britches Rodeo ropes in fun at Williams Lake Stampede Grounds

The Williams Lake Little Britches Rodeo was held last weekend at the Stampede Grounds July 23 and 24 under sunny skies in front of supporting families and friends.
Events got underway at 8 a.m. each day and included steer riding, barrel racing, poles, goat tail tying, dummy roping, stakes, breakaway roping and chute dogging.
Young competitors from across the region and province showcased their skills over the two days of competition.
Stalls and camping were available and spectators could watch for free.
Another Little Britches event, the Riske Creek Little Britches Rodeo, will take place as well on July 30 and 31.
