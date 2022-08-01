PHOTO GALLERY: Little Britches Rodeo ropes in fun at Williams Lake Stampede Grounds

Annie Gordon of Big Lake Ranch. (Liz Twan photo) Braidey Hinsche competes in barrel racing. (Liz Twan photo) Carly Tugnum competes in poles. (Liz Twan photo) Finly and Sean Bowers of 150 Mile House. (Liz Twan photo) Gracelynn Poffenroth of Riske Creek competes in barrel racing. (Liz Twan photo) Ophelia Roderus (Liz Twan photo) Reid Rife (Liz Twan photo) Reid Rife competes in chute dogging. (Liz Twan photo) Reid Rife doing chute dogging. (Liz Twan photo) Remee Twan competes in goat tail tying. (Liz Twan photo) Sloan Fuller of Riske Creek. (Liz Twan photo) Sawyer Fuller of Riske Creek competes in dummy roping. (Liz Twan photo) Cousins Sawyer Fuller and Gracelynn Poffenroth of Riske Creek. (Liz Twan photo) Rowdy McNolty at the Little Britches Rodeo. (Liz Twan photo) Piper Twan (Liz Twan photo)

The Williams Lake Little Britches Rodeo was held last weekend at the Stampede Grounds July 23 and 24 under sunny skies in front of supporting families and friends.

Events got underway at 8 a.m. each day and included steer riding, barrel racing, poles, goat tail tying, dummy roping, stakes, breakaway roping and chute dogging.

Young competitors from across the region and province showcased their skills over the two days of competition.

Stalls and camping were available and spectators could watch for free.

Another Little Britches event, the Riske Creek Little Britches Rodeo, will take place as well on July 30 and 31.



