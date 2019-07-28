PHOTO GALLERY: First-ever Pride in the Puddle picture perfect

Bright colours and big smiles were on display at Williams Lake’s first-ever Pride in the Puddle parade and festivities Saturday.

The event, which was hosted to promote inclusiveness in the lakecity, was almost entirely well-received by the crowd who turned out to show their support for the participants.

There were two protesters with signs during the parade, however, they remained quiet and non-aggressive during the event.

Mainly there was a sense of quiet excitement from participants, who seemed to relax and enjoy themselves more and more as the parade marched on through the city streets before ending up at Boitanio Park.

