PHOTO GALLERY: Cheesecake Tea and Fashion Show a sell out

Seventy-two people didn’t let the close to -30C temperature slow them down Sunday when they packed the Seniors Activity Centre for the Cheesecake and You tea and fashion show.

Shelly Shobridge, who organized the event on behalf of the Old Age Pensioners Organization, said the event, which featured cheesecake prepared by Joanne Wright, plus tea and a fashion show showcasing OAPO models and featuring clothing provided by Suzanne’s and Jenny’s.

Models Ellen Wiege, Tina Derksen, Esther Innes, Cory Patterson and Patricia Anstiss had the crowd in awe over the stylish outfits shown throughout the afternoon.

“I just want to thank everyone for the support,” Shobridge said, who noted this year’s Cheesecake and You was the third annual. “I could’ve sold another 10 tickets, and it’s just wonderful. People come out and have a great time.”

This coming Sunday will be the Valentine’s Tea from 2-3 p.m. at the Seniors Activity Centre. Seniors over 80 are free, while seniors 80 and under are $2.

