PHOTO GALLERY: CCSAR extracts some perogy-making skills

Last weekend Central Cariboo Search and Rescue attended to a different kind of rollover — one of the culinary sort. Under the leadership of member Katie Hadden, some of the crew learned how to make perogies.

They peeled potatoes, chopped onions, made the dough, and got to work filling and pinching each dough circle with the prerogative to add cheese or bacon to the mashed potato filling.

Chief Rick White said his crew gets together about every six weeks to cook and share a meal.

“It’s a great way to build the team,” he said as he mastered the technique of filling and sealing his batch of perogies.

“We did a rib night not that long ago. I was surprised how may guys didn’t know how to make ribs. They said they usually buy them.”

Aside from making the perogies, some members made cabbage rolls — with moose meat and some without — borscht, smokies and salads to add to the mix.

The work party got underway around 5 p.m. and most of the cooks had enjoyed testing their efforts when at about 6:30 p.m. the pager went off.

Immediately Chief White left the room to respond, calling search manager Grant MacPherson into the office to assist moments later.

It turned out two snowmobilers were reported missing east of Williams Lake and a team of searchers was dispatched by White.

Little did the members know when they hunkered down to enjoy a hearty meal they’d need fortification for what turned out to be a search into the wee hours Sunday. The sledders were found OK in the safety cabin at Yanks Peak at 2 a.m. The crew returned to the hall at 5 a.m.

One of the wives reminded everyone the pager went off last year during the CCSAR Christmas dinner get together. These people are dedicated volunteers that we in the region are truly grateful for.

The perogies were very yummy, by the way.

-Williams Lake Tribune