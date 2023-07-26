PHOTO GALLERY: Arts on the Fly ends on successful note

Hana Kamea from Tatlayoko Valley is joined on the stage by some young audience participants during her Bumblina act at Arts on the Fly, Saturday, July 22. Kamea is a singer-songwriter, dance therapist, counsellor and filmmaker. See A11 for more on the festival. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Williams Lake First Nation cultural advisor David Archie gives a traditional welcoming during the opening of Arts on the Fly Saturday, July 22 and sings traditional songs with Maggie Ranger. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Tanja Iwan, left, accompanies Carmen Mutschele at Arts on the Fly in Horsefly, Saturday, July 22. They were the first performers of the day. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Chanti Holtl shares a meditative and nuturing sound during her set in the Horsefly Community Hall during Arts on the Fly, Saturday, July 22. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) A young audience participant of Bumblina’s show at the river stage exhibits concentration Saturday, July 22 at Arts on the Fly. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Williams Lake guitarist Paul Maas accompanies Indigenous singer songwriter Wayne Levesque at Arts on the Fly, Saturday July 22. Levesque performed songs from his upcoming album Creekwalker, with songs gleaned from working as a fisheries technician. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Listeners sit relaxed at the River Stage Saturday, July 22 at Arts on the Fly. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Dena Baumann, left, Ciel Patenaude and Brent Morton as Bats&Dao perform in the Horsefly Community Hall Saturday, July 22. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Williams Lake artist Ben Lamb-Yorski is introduced by Community Arts Council of Williams Lake program coordinator Venta Rutkauskas. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Horsefly’s own Bernadette Ducharme performs at Arts on the Fly sharing a song comprised of lyrics created by a long-time friend who battled cancer for many years. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Chucho Tsin & the Land Defenders light up the community hall stage Saturday evening, July 22 at Arts on the Fly. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Clayton Charleyboy on lead vocals fronts Chucho Tsin and the Land Defenders. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) People of all ages listen to the act on the River Stage during Arts on the Fly held Saturday, July 22. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Denise Deschene was one of the 300 ticket holders who attended Arts on the Fly Saturday, July 22. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Arts on the Fly organizers Mike Upton, Matt Granlund and Mo O’Hara sport the Arts on the Fly T-shirts with a design created by Kevin Easthope, local musician, father, firefighter and awesome visual artist. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Dave and Laura perform an afternoon set in the community hall during Arts on the Fly, July 22. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The Interstellar Jays with Leila on fiddle, Sean on drums and Birch on clarinet, bass, piano and organ are joined on stage by Jen Davidson on saxophone Saturday evening, July 22 at Arts on the Fly. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The Interstellar Jays prepare to bow after a rocking set at Arts on the Fly Saturday, July 22. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Theresa Hanover, second from left, was in charge of feeding the artists at Arts on the Fly, Saturday July 22. Here she is seen with her afternoon volunteer crew. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Horsefly award-winning duo Jason and Pharis Romero perform at the community hall Saturday, July 22 during Arts on the Fly. It was one of two sets they performed as they also played at the river stage. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Pharis Romero smiles toward her husband Jason Romero during a performance Saturday, July 22 at Arts on the Fly. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Vagn Moore on keyboards accompanies Layla Hansen for some traditional jazz, swing and Latin music styles at the river stage during Arts on the Fly, July 22. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Leah Martin, introduces an act in the community hall, sporting one of her perpetual smiles during Arts on the Fly. Martin was also one of the festival organizers. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Bill Irwin, Electric Bill, keeps an ear and eye on the sound at the river stage during Arts on the Fly. Irwin was a festival director and river stage sound tech. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Some much-needed hydration for children playing at the river during Arts on the Fly Saturday, July 22. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Makarena Sanchez Perez and her little friend Nora hang out at the waste wise station in the vendor area at Arts on the Fly, Saturday, July 22. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Matt Granlund right is joined on the stage by Kayne Robinson and Clayton Charleyboy for some songs during his set Saturday, July 22 at Arts on the Fly. Granlund is also a festival director. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Nathan Lamb-Yorski performs a set of originals at the river stage Saturday, July 22 at Arts on the Fly. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo) Cole Patenaude, left, Dena Baumann, and Tanja Iwan join singer songwriter Shannon O’Donavan on the river stage Saturday, July 22 at Arts on the Fly. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) No Big D from Quesnel play the river stage Saturday, July 22 at Arts on the Fly. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The Horsefly River was low, warm and busy on Saturday, July 22 during Arts on the Fly. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Children of all ages enjoyed being in the river Saturday, July 22 during Arts on the Fly. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) On security patrol Riley, Willy and Leah Devuyst head back across the Horsefly bridge during one of their routine checks Saturday evening, July 22 at Arts on the Fly. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

With 22 musical acts over 12 hours organizers kept the flow going at Arts on the Fly music festival in Horsefly Saturday, July 22.

“We’ve been getting the most glorious feedback,” said Jenny Noble, vice-president of the Arts on the Fly committee, Tuesday. “Everything went smoothly, people had fun, they were helpful and cooperative. Our hearts are really full.”

It was the first time the festival happened since 2019 and organizers decided to start again small.

Only 300 tickets were sold and with volunteers and musicians there were about 400 people in total throughout the venues.

New this year was a larger river stage area deeper in the woods than where it was in 2019.

Bill Irwin, known as Electric Bill, and his crew assembled a solar stage system.

The stage and seating area were surrounded by large trees and behind the stage was the Horsefly River with lots of people accessing it from its rocky beach. Children played in the river all day.

Noble said the river stage is a keeper and replaced the large outdoor stage in the school yard with its side stage.

“The river stage was so much nicer because it had shade and trees,” she said.

As in previous years, the community hall served as the second performance venue.

For all of the concerts in the hall, there were door attendants counting how many people entered so as not to exceed capacity, which is 150 people for the entire building.

After each performance everyone would have to leave so that a fresh count could take place for the next performance in the hall.

All of the food vendors as well as an upcycled clothing vendor were in the river campground close to the entrance.

Past the vendors was the festival entrance table for artists, volunteers and ticket holders to check in.

Having the vendors located outside the performance area ensured everyone in the community had access to the vendors, Noble said.

There was a great variety of foods and beverages to be had.

Theresa Hanover was in charge of feeding the artists. Volunteers did shifts in the community hall kitchen to help her prepare and serve the food.

Hanover lived in Horsefly for many years and now lives in Williams Lake and cooks for a daycare, Noble said.

Noble thanked the Horsefly Community Club for hosting the festival, the Horsefly River Roundtable and Fisheries and Oceans Canada for letting them use the area, the local food growers and bakers who donated food and everyone who came out to the festival.

“I was so grateful to see all the smiles,” Noble said.

She also gave a shout-out to the security, first aid and Citizens on Patrol who all volunteered.

“They were all brilliant,” Noble added.

Final take-down was happening Tuesday, July 25 and Noble said the committee is already thinking about next year.

“We would love to hear any ideas people might have and welcome feedback.”

See more photos in the online article at www.wltribune.com.

