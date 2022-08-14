PHOTO GALLERY: 64th Annual Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale a hit

Riata Seelhoff, Horsefly 4-H Club, with her grand champion steer and top home grown steer at the 64th Annual Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photos - Williams Lake Tribune) Jezebel Billyboy, Rose Lake Miocene 4-H Club, with one of her Grand Champion Food items during the sale Monday, Aug. 8. Gavin Francis, Williams Lake First Nation 4-H Club with his Grand Champion Swine during the sale. Katelyn French, Rose Lake/Miocene 4-H Club, shows her Grand Champion Market Lamb during the sale. There was a large crowd of local businesses and supporters at the sale bidding and keeping track of the prices. Chelsea Wheetman, San Jose 4-H Club, with her steer Barney before her turn at the sale Monday. Henry Stafford of the Springhouse 4-H Club, left, plays cards with his cousin Ryker Redl, 5, as they wait for Henry’s turn to sell his steer. Aiya Cooper of the WLFN 4-H club with her market lamb. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Amdeus Isnardy with the Williams Lake First Nation 4-H Club shows his steer during the sale. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) BC Livestock auctioneers Wilf Smith, left, and Wayne Pincott help move the sales along. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Caiden Cartwright-St. Denis of the Horsefly 4-H Club steers his swine during the sale. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Cash Sellars of the Williams Lake First Nation 4-H Club brings his steer into the ring for the sale. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Casius Pete of the Canim Valley 4-H Club shows his steer during the 4-H sale. (Monica Lamb- Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Chase Pincott of the San Jose 4-H Club leads his steer into the ring. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Clair Cail of the 4-H Club with her steer enters the ring for the sale. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Cody Camille of the Williams Lake First Nation 4-H Club. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Cooper King of the Chimney Valley 4-H Club. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Cooper Seelhof of the Horsefly 4-H Club. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Curtis Hlusek of the Springhouse 4-H Club. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) David Casson of the San Jose 4-H Club with his small engine project gets ready to turn it on for a demonstration during the sale. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Dawson Spady of the Chimney Valley 4-H Club. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Denzel Cote of the Chimney Valley 4-H Club. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Drucilla Archie of the Canim Valley 4-H Club. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Emma Worthington of the Chimney Valley 4-H Club. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Falynn Fraser of the WLFN 4-H Club. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Gabrielle Meier of the Big Lake 4-H Club. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Gauge Bishop of the Lone Butte 4-H Club was animated as he showed off his swine during the sale. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Hannah Meier of the Lone Butte 4-H Club. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Ireland Kershaw of the Horsefly 4-H Club. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Kristy Oler of the Springhouse 4-H Club. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Lana Van Beers with the Rose Lake/Miocene 4-H Club. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Lucia Johnston with the Rose Lake/Miocene 4-H Club. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Launa Bartley of the Rose Lake/Miocene 4-H Club shows her rumarket lamb during the sale. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Leanna Sharp of the WLFN 4-H Club was the first person to enter the ring for the sale, on the right is the Williams Lake and District 4-H president Ross Stafford. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Lexus Amut of Canim Valley 4-H shows off her photography entry for the sale. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Logan Lazar of the Horsefly 4-H Club had his leather works to sell at the sale. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Williams Lake and District 64th Annual Show and Sale returned in full force this year with 10 clubs participating.

Between Aug. 4 and Aug. 8 youth from the Big Lake, Canim Valley, Chimney Valley, Highland, Horsefly, Lone Butte, Rose Lake/Miocene, San Jose, Springhouse and Williams Lake First Nation 4-H clubs along with their families took over the Williams Lake Stockyards with displays and showings.

On Monday, Aug. 8, the show culminated with the parade of champions and the sale where local businesses and supporters bid on livestock the children had raised.

The sale saw 81 steers sold for an average of $4.72 a pound, 25 swine for an average of $12 a pound and 19 lambs for an average of $11.90 a pound.

“I would just like to give a general thank you to all the supporters and businesses in Williams Lake, 100 Mile and the surrounding areas that help support us and get us here this week,” said district president Ross Stafford who was the master of ceremonies for the parade of champions which took place prior to the sale.

“Without you we wouldn’t be able to put this on.”

Williams Lake First Nation Chief Willie Sellars said Williams Lake is a ranching community and 4-H is well supported.

“I heard some really cool statistics this week,” Sellars said. “You go to other districts and hear what they are getting for their products, whether swine, sheep or whatever, it’s 25 per cent of what we get here in Williams Lake.”

He said it was an honour to welcome everyone to the traditional territory of the Williams Lake First Nation and to support the program.

“We heard it from the judge earlier this week. He said, ‘we’re raising kids here.’ I think that rang true for me the most because it’s exactly what we’re doing. We’re raising good kids, good communities and a good region.”

For the fourth year in a row, Riata Seelhof of the Horsefly 4-H Club won Grand Champion Steer and Top Home Grown Steer for her 1,315 pound red angus steer.

When asked how she did it, she shrugged and said she guessed it was the type of steer she picked and that she was “kind of lucky.”

Riata said her steer did not have much of a personality at first and was a little bit wild, but then settled in to be “good.”

As she waited outside for her turn to sell her 1,190 pound steer Sunny, Gabrielle Meier of the Big Lake 4-H Club said she had fun this year.

She also raised a cow-calf named Dolly who she described as a happy project and gorgeous.

“When I showed her she walked with such pride I never had to pull her.”

Tyrone Thomas from the Canim Valley 4-H Club said it was his 10th year in the program.

“It was fun,” he said. “I raised my third steer.”

4-H is a good learning experience, he added.

“You have to learn to go with the flow sometimes. It is hard work, but fun.”

Chelsea Wheetman, 13, was visiting her steer in one of the stalls at the east end of the stockyards and said she had cried a couple of times.

“I feel sad all the time when I sell a steer. Last year my mom had to drag me out.”

A member of the San Jose 4-H Club, Chelsea named her steer Barney, “like the dinosaur.”



