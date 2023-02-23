PHOTO GALLERY: 150 Mile School Family Day Ice Fishing Derby nets a large crowd

100 more tickets were sold this year than last

Cassie Jorde holds her two pound fish, garnering first place in the adult category. (Photo submitted)

Way more people than fish came out for the 150 Mile House School PAC Family Day Ice Fishing Derby at Dugan Lake, helping make the event a huge success.

Despite a huge dump of wet snow in advance, poor road conditions and the wind kicking up now and then, there were smiles all around as people of all ages tried their luck during the four-hour event.

In the adult category Cassie Jorde won first with a two pound fish, Theresa Englebrecht, who was the first person of the day to catch a fish, got second with a one pound 14 ouncer and Wayne Pelley third with a seven ouncer.

Youth winners were Aaryn Chevigny with a one-ounce fish taking first place and Tanner Loring earning second place with a one ounce fish.

There were 250 adult tickets sold, 100 up from last year, said Michelle Iverson, one of the event organizers.

“We had 354 people with wristbands fishing for prizes of the day, that is including children.”

Aside from dozens of tents and picnic areas set around in the snow on the frozen lake, there was a concession stand as well as a silent auction table.

150 Mile House volunteer firefighters were on scene barbecuing hot dogs and manning the concession stand.

Three Conservation Officer Service members stopped by and did a walk around the lake to see how people were doing and hand out some swag, Iverson said.

There was also a bonfire on the shore where people enjoyed visiting.



Theresa Englebrecht caught a one pound four ounce fish to win second in the adult winners. (Photo submitted)

Wayne Pelley holds up his seven ounce fish, which gave him third place in the adult winners. (Photo submitted)

Aaryn Chevigny won first place in the youth category with her one ounce fish. (Photo submitted)

Tanner Loring nabbed second place in the youth category with his fish too small to register on a scale, but it was a fish. (Photo submitted)

There were dozens of tents and sites set up on Dugan Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A bonfire on the shore was welcome spot to warm up and visit. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Sgt. Jeff Tyre, left, Chay Kennan-Toop and Mark Walkosky of the B.C. Conservation Officer Services attended the ice fishing derby. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Roman Flett, back left, Carter McLennan, Kevin McLennan and Ryder McLennan had not caught any fish but were determined to continue trying. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Amber Flett arrives at her family’s station with some warm drinks and hot dogs. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Ken Duffy, standing, and Sharon Duffy were keeping warm inside an ice fishing tent. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo- Williams Lake Tribune)

Kendin McKinnon, left, Declan Stalker and Nolan Stalker build themselves a snow cave during the 150 Mile House Family Day Fishing Derby held at Dugan Lake on Monday, Feb. 20. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Alycia Rogal, left, Michelle Iverson, Caylyn Chevigny and Faren Lozier were happily taking registrations. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

150 Mile House Volunteer Fire Department member Rob Everett was on hot dog patrol. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

150 MIle Volunteer Fire Department member John Sonntag, left, was cooking hot dogs and Mike Shannon of Uncle Paul’s Gourmet Blends was serving up coffee. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)