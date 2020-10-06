PHOTO: From our archives

A look back in the Tribune’s local news from 1960

1960: Proud smiles adorn the faces of local flying club members out in force to welcome the new Super Cruiser Friday afternoon, Oct. 1, circa 1960. Pictured in the photo are: flying club president Rudy Johnson (from left) Mickey Halsall, Gerry Nelson, Dean Ward and Marcel Marcotte. (Williams Lake Tribune file photo)

Check out this 60-year-old photograph of some of the members of the Williams Lake Flying Club, which ran in the Williams Lake Tribune in 1960.

See page 6 of the Williams Lake Tribune’s Thursday print edition for our From Our Archives weekly selection.

